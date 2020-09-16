After a few months of chaos, the programs that distribute food to those in need has regained its footing. Everyone is adjusting to “a new normal” and appears to be finding the rhythm and flow it had before everything shut down in mid-March.
While many expect the number of those needing food support to remain relatively high for the foreseeable future, there is a cautious optimism that the distribution chain has weathered the worst of times and also now has a plan to deal with any new challenges. After an initial early stumble, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley is filling all its orders while its supplies continue to be filled as well.
“Food remains steady,” said Leslie Bacho, the organization’s CEO. “We’ve been able to meet the need.”
The supply chains have been shored up and most everyone appears to be getting what they need. Like any other business, food distribution centers have needed to move operations outdoors and practice social distancing as much as possible. Second Harvest collects food that is then distributed to partners like CALL Primrose in Burlingame, which then distribute to the community.
“I’d probably say it was toward early April, mid-April (when things started to stabilize),” said Terri Boesch, executive director at CALL Primrose. “We really do have a new normal. We have a different way of distributing groceries, but we’ve gotten more efficient with that.”
Her organization worked with the city of Burlingame to transition to an outdoor setting and is now in compliance with county health directives.
“We’ve had to flip service to outside. We worked with the city to get a tent put up,” Boesech said.
Bacho said her group has switched from providing a grocery storelike setting to one that is more of a drive-thru model.
“Prepandemic, we had only three drive-thrus,” Bacho said. “Now we have over a hundred.”
Surge in demand
In the beginning, however, it was pure chaos. The number of people with food insecurity mushroomed and food distribution centers and organizations, just like grocery stores, were affected severely. Bacho said Second Harvest and its partners like CALL Primrose were distributing food to about 270,000 people per month in the months leading up to the shelter-in-place order.
“Now we are at over a half million,” she said. “We have seen an 85% increase in the number of people, every month. … To source 85% more food was really hard. Our team did an amazing job pulling out all the stops.”
Initially, Bacho said the food bank was simply overwhelmed with demand.
“When the need was unexpected, it was really hard to match the amount of food with the amount of people needing it,” Bacho said. “We’d prepare for 500 cars and 700 cars showed up.”
Boesch said her organization went from seeing 200 new people a year to more than 300 in the first two months of the pandemic.
“In March 2019, we had 12 new households (sign up for the service). In March 2020, we had 346,” Boesch said. “We went from serving 40 to 50, to 80, 90 overnight.”
A fragile equilibrium
For as well as things are going, the stability is tenuous. Any disruption at this point — whether virus, economic or increased disaster support — could put everyone in scramble mode again.
“It has been such a dramatic increase to the number of people we’re supplying. … We are worried about sustaining it,” Bacho said. “We’re concerned with unemployment benefits going away. What we’re worried about now is people burning through whatever savings they have. … What happens after January, when these rent moratoriums end and folks have to pay back rents?”
Added Diane Hayward, Second Harvest spokeswoman: “We expect this level of need and crisis response to continue for another 12 to 18 months. If there is a spike in need, we’re going to need some additional support.”
If there is one thing that the food distribution chain has had is support. With its 300 partners and communities with the means to provide financially, not only has Second Harvest benefited, but so have everyone down the line.
“There was a dip (in supplies) for a while, but [Second Harvest] is definitely back to where my orders are completely filled and are able to provide us with what we need,” Boesch said. “The community has been amazing, in terms of donations.”
While many distribution centers are not accepting food donations from the general public, including both Second Harvest and CALL Primrose, they are certainly accepting monetary support, which comes in handy as food costs have grown as need swelled. Bacho said Second Harvest has seen the amount of money spent on purchasing food rise to nearly 40%.
“We have literally doubled our expenses,” Bacho said.
Boesch echoed those numbers: “We also purchase part of our selection and we’re more than double what we typically buy.”
In addition to monetary needs, organizations are also in need of volunteer help. Second Harvest has leaned on the National Guard and the San Jose Conservation Corps to help with the mass packing of food boxes and bags in the organization’s warehouses. But many organizations need help in variety of roles — from packing to distribution.
Both Bacho and Boesch said the toll of the coronavirus, bad air quality from the wildfires and life circumstances has had big impact on a volunteer group, many who fall in the high-risk health category.
“We have a roster of 60 volunteers. We’re down to eight,” Boesch said. “We have twice the volume with fewer volunteers.”
Which is why it was refreshing to see some healthy young people getting involved. Last week, the College of San Mateo football team helped out with the San Mateo County Community College District’s food distribution program that has been held every Friday at the CSM campus since April from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We were just loading boxes and pallets and stuff,” said Tim Tulloch, CSM head football coach. “We want our kids to understand they’re men built for others. Part of our program is being selfless.”
During the three-hour window, he said 1,000 people were served 2,000 boxes of food, adding Cañada College president Jamillah Moore and SMCCCD vice chancellor Tom Bauer have been there every week since the service was set up in April.
“It’s 11 o’clock distribution and you’d see cars lining up at 8, 8:30 in the morning. People need help,” Tulloch said.
Demographics changing
Organization have also seen a change in the demographic of the people needing assistance. More and more, service centers are meeting people who are experiencing food insecurities for the first time.
“The clientele has certainly changed,” Boesch said. “Folks who would never think they would need a food pantry (are in need of support).”
Bacho said she has seen a similar surge at Second Harvest. While not wanting to presume one’s financial status based on what a person drives, Bacho said she has noticed a rise in luxury automobiles waiting in line to receive assistance.
“So many people calling us are doing so for the first time. Even at distribution sites, you might see cars you would never see (before),” Bacho said. “A few months ago, making that car payment was not a problem. A lot of people, just a few months ago, thought they were financially secure (and now) find they don’t have enough (money) for food.”
Making it work
In the grand scheme of things, it seems things have gotten back to whatever “normal” is right now. The distribution for those in need will continue, with the understanding that it will take a while for things to return to prepandemic levels of need.
“We didn’t have to close a day due to a lack of inventory. We’ve been able to provide for clients every day. … At this point, anyone in need of groceries, we’re helping,” Boesch said. “The financial devastation is going to linger for a while. … We feel very fortunate with the support of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.