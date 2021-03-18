Underserved San Mateo County residents hit hardest by the pandemic will now be the center of the county’s vaccine focus as officials pause mass vaccination sites to supply doses to smaller neighborhood clinics.
“We’re not waiting for the state to increase doses for vulnerable communities. We’re taking it upon ourselves to do it and we’ll be in those communities serving them in a meaningful way because that’s what’s best for our county right now,” said County Manager Mike Callagy during a virtual press briefing Wednesday.
Aside from a first-dose vaccine clinic at the San Mateo County Event Center this upcoming Saturday, over the next few weeks the county will begin directing its limited vaccine supply to clinical partners across the county.
Details around how the clinics will operate are still being worked out but Callagy said the county aims to have up to seven community events open on a regular basis. The “intimate vaccination locations” would be accessible by walking or short commutes, he said, and could potentially take walk-up appointments.
Peninsula representatives had lobbied state officials to prioritize communities where COVID-19 was spreading at higher rates due to limited ability to social distance often because of essential work or cramped living spaces. East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks, Pescadero and pockets of neighborhoods in the county’s larger cities have been particularly hard hit by the virus.
But county figures show many of those areas are reporting vaccination rates far below the county average of 48.6% of residents ages 16 and older having been vaccinated. Callagy noted that some communities may have had fewer residents fall within the state’s eligibility list.
Calling the state’s expansion of vaccine eligibility a “blessing and a curse,” he openly hoped more residents in underserved communities would now qualify for a vaccine. He and Deputy Chief of Health Srija Srivinasan both also highlighted supply constraints as a barrier for expanding eligibility.
“We have to keep at it. We have to keep building the trust and removing the barriers,” said Srinivasan, noting some underserved communities are doing better than the county average.
State focus
State officials responded to calls for a more equitable distribution plan by announcing it would reserve 40% of doses shipped into California for the bottom 25% of its most underserved census tracts. Only 10 of those tracts fall within the Bay Area and none within San Mateo County.
Chief of Health Louise Rogers warned the Board of Supervisors last week that the state’s new focus could stall vaccine efforts in the county. Reiterating that point in a statement this Wednesday, Srinivasan said supply has also been limited due to the state directing a larger portion of doses to large health care providers.
This week the county received 18,000 doses, a shipment size state officials assured would remain consistent over the next few weeks, said Callagy. Only 5,000 of those doses will go to first-dose clinics this week with about 2,200 doses administered by the county after distributing vaccines to local partners for focused clinics.
Once vaccine supply increases, Callagy said the county has the infrastructure in place to simultaneously run mass vaccination sites and neighborhood clinics. On meeting the Biden administration’s goal of having all U.S. adults vaccinated by the end of May, he said those efforts are contingent on supply.
“We can scale very quickly and we will, if we get those doses, stretch this staffing even more,” said Callagy. “We will bring in more resources, whatever it takes. We are in a race against time and every single death that is caused by COVID-19 is tragic.”
More than 39,500 residents have tested positive for the virus, claiming 536 lives mostly within two months. Daily cases have greatly slowed, allowing many businesses in the county to reopen.
Vaccine pathways
A mobile vaccine clinic similar to the one used to vaccinate farm workers will now direct vaccines toward unsheltered residents by making visits to shelters and hotels as well as on the streets. Roughly 1,700 people are experiencing homelessness in the county according to the most recent point-in-time count.
Additionally, a push to vaccinate county jail inmates may start this week, said Srinivasan. Some eligible inmates ages 65 and older have already been vaccinated but a state change permitting vaccinations of other high-risk congregate living facilities qualifies additional inmates including those with longer sentences or those soon to be released, she said.
Carlos Morales, director of Correctional Health Services, said in a statement that 111 inmates have tested positive for the virus since June 2. Despite high turnover rates, Morales said the county’s facilities oversee between 670 to 710 inmates at any given time with 678 people currently in custody.
“Inmate and staff safety are paramount and the county recognizes the heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission inherent in congregate settings,” read the statement. “We are taking proactive and careful measures to prevent the spread of the disease.”
Officials are also monitoring the progress of a memorandum of understanding between the state and Oakland insurance agency Blue Shield, now responsible for the state’s vaccine distribution. The MOU would ensure counties maintain some authority in working with partners for vaccine efforts.
Callagy said the county will sign the MOU “at some point” and noted those who have already signed onto the agreement will still reap the benefits of any changes.
“We have no problem working with any partner as long as we get our equitable share of the doses we can put out in a meaningful way in our county,” said Callagy. “Ultimately we’ll get to that point with this MOU.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.