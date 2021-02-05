Already tasked with vaccinating thousands of uninsured residents, Medi-Cal clients and county health program patients, the number of residents under San Mateo County’s safety net unexpectedly grew when officials discovered insured residents with small private primary care physicians have no path forward for accessing a vaccine.
“The county is the safety net system and now we’re in the position we’re in, handling a larger population than who we thought were within our plan,” said County Manager Mike Callagy.
While the county has mobilized to inform and vaccinate residents in its safety net, questions have only persisted, especially from insured residents not covered by the county or large medical systems. Callagy said he was made aware of the gap a few weeks ago but, as of yet, a solution has yet to be developed in identifying how many residents have fallen between the cracks.
Multicounty entities — large medical systems like Sutter Health, Kaiser Permanente and Dignity Health — have large records of patients they’re responsible for vaccinating but independent physicians are detached from the larger framework, as are their patients.
“When the whole system was set up by the state, it was not contemplated the gaps of individuals that don't fall into [coverage from] a multicounty entity but there’s not a list of people to call,” said Callagy.
Lois Aldwin, a former biotech employee residing in San Mateo, is 75 years old and, as she says, “eligible in theory” to get a vaccine. In December, she asked her physician about getting vaccinated against the virus, as the county recommends, but her doctor’s limited capacity meant he’d be unable to treat her.
Unlike multicounty entities, Aldwin’s provider lacks the freezer capacity to house the sensitive Pfizer and Modern vaccines. Instead, her doctor’s office directed her in December and again in January when doses were opened to people ages 75 and older, to contact the county. Doing so, she has had little luck finding information on who to speak with, let alone with scheduling an appointment.
“It’s been a nightmare,” said Aldwin. “It’s like, well here I am, 75 and I can’t get a vaccine.”
She searched the recommended websites, called the county’s automated hotline, received busy signals the five times she called the Kaiser hotline and registered to receive information from the state and the county all without any success. And calling the office of U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, was also unhelpful, however, staff was pleasant, she said.
Further frustrating the process, many of Aldwin’s friends have made appointments through their large service providers, some already having received their first dose. Without peers in her situation and no family in the area, Aldwin has been left stranded in her efforts to get protected against the virus.
Solutions are still unclear. The number of small private facilities are unknown to the county, and potentially to the state, said Callagy. The county would somehow have to make connections with providers to access a list of their patients but no such connections have been made.
“We don’t even know how many are in that situation at this point in time,” said Callagy, assuring providers would be located. “It could be 9,000. It could be 40,000. I don’t think anyone knows.”
Either way, the county still lacks sufficient vaccine supply to cover all those it's responsible for inoculating, he noted. Without accounting for the newfound gap population, the county is responsible for vaccinating 150,000 residents but to date has received fewer than 50,000 doses.
During a press briefing Wednesday, Callagy announced the county would be setting up a call center, but it would only send out calls, not receive them. The county is unable to field the hundreds of thousands of inquiries it is currently receiving, Callagy said in a phone interview.
Eventually, he said the operation could be expanded to answer questions including from those lost while searching for a vaccine appointment. While the county is working on creating a vaccine pathway for those like Aldwin, they’re expected to wait while others continue moving through the line.
Prepared to wait, Aldwin said she simply wants to know where her spot is in line. Tired of the extreme social isolation and the lack of communication, the former biotech employee said she’s impressed by the “cute and clever” vaccines out of her reach.
“I’m fine with finding out I’m on this list but I’m [number] 3,075,” said Aldwin. “I understand there's going to be a waitlist with problems with vaccines being delivered but I’m in a pretty vulnerable category.”
