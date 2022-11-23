Three people accused of being involved in a large-scale fencing ring throughout San Mateo County have pleaded no contest to the charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Kevin Hernandez-Sanchez, Armando Ortez and Jose Maldonado, all of Daly City, pleaded no contest to felony possession of the stolen property and were sentenced to two years probation, the DA’s Office said.
The trio and five others are accused of stealing more than $2 million in stolen goods from a series of burglaries in San Mateo County, prosecutors said. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight for the crimes and dubbed the investigation Operation Shattered Glass.
Most of the stolen property in these burglaries were electronics, laptops, cameras and commercial retail merchandise. During the investigation into these burglaries, officers were led to an organization in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood that was buying and selling stolen property from the burglaries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
