The San Mateo County Fair announced it had more than 100,000 fairgoers this year, which is almost back to pre-pandemic numbers.
“I am so proud of our staff and all their hard work that goes into creating a successful Fair. Their passion for our community showed and attendees benefited from the many attractions and educational exhibits,” Dana Stoehr, CEO of the San Mateo County Event Center and Fair said in a press release. “This year surpassed all previous years, delivering so much quality content for our Fairgoers.”
The fair included special events and exhibits such as PRIDE, Pacific Islands Day, Día de la Feria, Farmworker Heroes Appreciation, and the Black History Museum. The fair took place in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.