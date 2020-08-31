There has been no area of life that has not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The entertainment industry, especially those who depend on live performances, have been deeply affected with the loss of job opportunities, the closing of performance venues and even the opportunity to get together to rehearse and practice.
For musicians and bands, the stoppage has been brutal.
“I’m a pro musician, play in bands, and I actually make money doing it. All that’s dead in the water,” said Stephen Lynch, a guitar player in the Black Crowes tribute band “Wiser Time,” as well as founder and guitarist for “Swamphammer.”
Lynch had a career in construction before retiring from that and dedicating his time to music. Unlike many professional musicians who have had their worlds turned upside down, Lynch had steady second career on which to fall back — he owns and operates Stephen Lynch Guitar Repair in San Mateo, where he sets up, restores and fixes electric and acoustic guitars.
That part of his world has been going gangbusters, Lynch said. Always busy even in normal times, Lynch said it’s been crazy since the shut down has kept most close to home.
“I’m always extremely busy. People bring their stuff to me from all over the Bay Area. I’m amazed at how far some people come,” Lynch said. “But as soon as the pandemic happened, no one was calling for a couple weeks. Then, my phone just blew up. … I had to stop taking repair requests. … I’m pretty much working ’round the clock.
“A lot of people are bringing out old guitars and they have time on their hands (and they want them fixed).”
Getting creative
Many full-time musicians have had to either have a second job or find other revenue streams, which is how Andy Zamenes has gotten by. Known on stage as “Andy Z,” Zamenes is big in the children’s music scene. A professional musician based out of Redwood City, Andy Z’s 2020 was shaping up to be a banner year — already well known on the children’s circuit in the Bay Area and greater West Coast, he was planning on a doing a mini-tour of the Washington, D.C., area when everything was put on hold by the shutdown.
But Zamenes does not simply rely on appearances. He has recorded and released more than a dozen albums and singles that get regular airplay on streaming services. His fan base and connections in the music world has helped keep him and his family afloat.
“Because of the rise of the independent artist and streaming and independent distribution, a lot of independent acts have enough of a following to make a living,” said Zamenes, 52.
Unlike Lynch, Zamenes did not have a music-related job on which to fall back. Instead, his success as a musician has kept him going. A few years ago, he tapped into royalty money earned by his songs being listened to and downloaded from streaming services. What was once supplemental income has now become vital.
But Andy Z is far more than just a performer, he is a marketer with a robust website, which he dubs, “Andyland.” It’s there Zamenes has for sale his music for digital download, along with Andy Z fan-club T-shirts and other swag.
Zamenes even used the shutdown as an opportunity to introduce “Andyland Shelter-in-Place Mats” — which features all the characters Zamenes uses in his act.
“It’s really a cool thing. [The internet and video conferencing were] not part of the picture when I started doing this,” Zamenes said. “It makes it easier to have different option or different things to try to supplement your income.”
Zamenes was also buoyed by the music industry as well as quickly jumping on any opportunity he could find. He received a grant from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, of which he is a member, while also qualifying for a small paycheck protection loan.
“I’m a (Grammy) voting member of NARAS, but I didn’t have to be a voting member to qualify for the grant,” Zamenes said. “[The money] helps. They’re not the most substantial, but it helped, so it was good.”
Streaming
Much like life, musicians find a way. With the proliferation and continued technological developments in online conferencing services, many are finding ways to incorporate their work into these streaming options. Zamenes said he’s been using Zoom for a few gigs, while Lynch’s “Wiser Time” had a Facebook show last Saturday through Retro Junkie Bar in Walnut Creek.
“They’re really good to us. [The show] is mainly support for the club. All the venues are struggling. It’s just to keep it viable, to keep some kind of music flowing. It’s for us, the band, the club owner,” Lynch said. “The tribute-band scene, the cover bands make the money.”
For Lynch, the lack of playing opportunities is made even harder by the fact that he can’t get together with his bandmates for practices or jam sessions. At 56 years old, Lynch said he’s in a high-risk category and his wife, a retired nurse, refused to let anyone come over to jam or rehearse.
“We have a jam-rehearsal studio. That has been shut down. [My wife] didn’t let anyone come in,” Lynch said. “But more than anything, for guys like me, it’s the camaraderie, the playing, the brotherhood that means far more than (playing gigs).”
For those musicians and artists who do not have other options to keep money coming in, Lynch feels for them.
“It’s almost impossible to make a solid living (as a musician). There are ways to do it. You have to have a big bag of tricks,” Lynch said. “I think a lot of those guys are selling off their gear to make ends meet. My heart hurts for these guys. … Everyone is hoping for the best, but it’s going to be different in the music scene.”
