Amid uncertainty around a new COVID-19 variant, San Mateo County health officials have implored the public to seek vaccinations despite currently grappling with the high demand for vaccines and booster shots.
“This is a time that we find ourselves needing to summon resilience and stamina given all we’ve already endured in mitigating the spread and impact of COVID-19,” Chief of Health Louise Rogers said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Much is still unknown about the new omicron variant — first spotted in South Africa with the first case in the United States discovered in San Francisco last week — and county officials have yet to say whether the mutation has reached the Peninsula.
As part of the state’s variant surveillance efforts, the county has been sending samples to labs outside the county for genetic sequencing, County Health spokesperson Preston Merchant said in an email. He noted any news of an omicron case occurring in the county may come from the state level.
As for what is known, Rogers said COVID-19 infections have started to increase as experts anticipated would happen with cooler weather blanketing the region. The increase has yet to be captured in state data which still shows the county has an average of five new cases per every 100,000 residents on a rolling seven-day average, down from the 5 1/2 new cases reported last week.
“We’re part of a larger ecosystem of the entire Bay Area and our experience right now is not quite as impacted as other areas but we want to continue to monitor the situation in the Bay Area as well as California,” Rogers said.
With more people contracting the virus these days, Rogers implored the public to get vaccinated or to get their boosters and to practice other safety measures like masking when indoors, as required by a regional mandate.
The encouragement comes as officials contend with meeting already high demand for doses, a trend Rogers said she was heartened to see. Nearly 648,000 county residents have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 208,000 boosters have been administered to date, Dr. Anand Chabra, medical director of Family Health Services, said.
And interest in pediatric doses has already surpassed estimates published in a Kaiser Foundation Study which found only a third of parents would eagerly seek the vaccine for their children. A month after doses were approved for emergency use, about 38% of children ages 5 to 11 in the county have been vaccinated.
Public interest in vaccines has grown so strong the county recently decided to make its drive-thru clinic at the San Mateo County Event Center open for appointments only. Other county-sponsored clinics are continuing to take walk-ins in hopes of reducing barriers to access, Rogers said, noting department staff is attempting to balance that need with increased interest in vaccines.
“It’s great news that so many members of our public are pursuing the boosters as well as the pediatric vaccinations,” Rogers said. “We are really just trying to do everything we can to meet this demand.”
Rogers lauded a partnership with the San Mateo County Office of Education which has helped officials connect children with doses through campus clinics and shared hope additional vaccine support would continue to come from pharmacies and large health care providers.
County Manager Mike Callagy said the county is ready to meet the demand but suggested third-party vendors may not be as prepared after being spread thin trying to cater to the entire region. A staff shortage of a third-party vendor forced the county to cancel one clinic at the San Mateo Medical Center this Monday, resulting in 185 patients having to reschedule their appointments.
Though Callagy said the strain on the system was not financial, board President David Canepa wanted to support the county’s COVID-19 response in whatever way necessary, noting officials have done so in the past by being one of the first in the state to open a drive-thru vaccine clinic.
“In San Mateo County, we do it differently. We double down, triple down our efforts,” Canepa said. “We’ve become a model, I think, at handling the pandemic and if we have to figure ways to get staffing, let’s do that. Let’s go all in.”
Visit myturn.ca.gov to book a vaccine appointment and visit the County Health website at smchealth.org/covid-19-vaccination-program-overview for more information on local vaccine clinics.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.