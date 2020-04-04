San Mateo County is developing an agreement with Stanford to use modeling to determine when the shelter-in-place order for coronavirus can end, County Manager Mike Callagy said.
“This really is a science that can be developed and relied upon,” Callagy said.
Speaking by videoconference at a regular briefing, the county manager responded to a question about the circumstances allowing an end to shelter in place because of COVID-19.
Plans have yet to be developed on how the end of the shelter-in-place order will take place, he said in response to a question regarding day care possibilities for parents allowed back to work but whose children who may not be allowed back in school.
“We don’t have an exact plan for how to restart society,” he said, adding it will take time to get back to routines.
The coronavirus testing site at the San Mateo County Event Center Thursday had 53 tests conducted while it has capacity for 250. On Tuesday, 70 tests were conducted at the site. There are 486 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county as of Friday, up from 453 the day prior and 388 the day before that. There are 13 deaths linked to the disease, up from 10 the day prior. All the deaths are for those over 60, with eight being over 80. People who no longer have coronavirus are not subtracted from the total.
Callagy also spoke about the county delivering personal protective equipment, including N-95 masks, to Seton Medical Center in Daly City.
Nurses at the hospital, where the state has leased 177 beds for coronavirus patients, have said more personal protective supplies are needed.
“The state is being pulled in many, many different directions,” Callagy said.
“If the state had it,” he said of supplies, “they’d give it to them.”
Referring to the surge in coronavirus cases that may come over the next weeks, the county manager said “all hospitals will be pushed to their limits.”
The 250 beds at the San Mateo County Event Center are among steps the county has taken.
“We hope to be overprepared,” Callagy said.
Asked about the future of Seton after the coronavirus, he said the hospital will serve the northern county well.
“We see this as a regional asset,” Callagy said.
Ambulance calls in the county are down by 16%, which he said reflects closed schools and fewer accidents because fewer vehicles are on the road.
Callagy said there are no plans to ease the construction limits placed earlier this week and that officials will take a look at countywide guidance on the use of reusable bags in light of some stores limiting their use out of concern they could transmit the virus.
The county has applied for a $10 million reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency expenses, Callagy said.
Go to smcgov.org for more information.
