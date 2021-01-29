An urgency to provide shelter for homeless San Mateo County residents has prompted officials to consider erecting temporary shelters on the property it once offered to trade with Redwood City during negotiations the county said have come to a standstill.
“We remain hopeful that there’s an eloquent solution for all of us here and a solution where everyone wins but we’re really focused on the homeless right now and getting everyone housed,” said County Manager Mike Callagy.
Plans for an upgraded shelter at 1580 Maple St. are still being developed along with a request for proposals. But Callagy noted officials are driven to move quickly in standing up additional rooms. Using repurposed shipping containers, the county aims to stage 230 private bedrooms with communal bathroom access and full wraparound services either on its lot or on city-traded land.
The county currently has three options, said Callagy. Either it can stage temporary units where the Maple Street Shelter currently sits, managed by the nonprofit LifeMoves, to then demolish and replace the building with a navigation center.
Alternatively, if negotiations can be finalized, the county could begin building the new center on the swapped land while the current shelter remains functioning. The center would take roughly three years to build through either option.
Commitment to partnership
Echoing Callagy, City Manager Melissa Stevenson-Diaz said in an emailed statement that the land swap is still being considered and will potentially come before the council in March. Following council direction in November, the city has been exploring the potential to trade an alternative parcel behind the Redwood City Police Department which was unofficially proposed to be turned into a park.
Preliminary studies have shown the land has toxins, making the land potentially unbuildable, said Callagy and Supervisor Don Horsley. Further studies will be conducted on the property, which has been used as a car dealership and an old sewage treatment plant, to determine the feasibility of building a navigation center on the land.
Additionally, the entire site is vulnerable to sea level rise which would require the land to be raised before any future developments can move forward, said Callagy. The city would also need to establish a holistic plan for addressing long-term effects of climate change in the area.
“We are working to address questions the county has about the feasibility of locating on this site,” read the statement from Stevenson-Diaz. “We believe the site presents the best opportunity to work together on the housing and homelessness crisis while also supporting community access to the inner harbor area.”
Land troubles
An unlikely third option would be to abandon the county’s current land, allowing the city to quickly move forward with plans to extend Blomquist Street from Maple Street over Redwood Creek. Doing so would require the county to simultaneously stage a temporary homeless shelter and build a new center on the same lot of land.
Without a land swap agreement, Callagy noted city-driven plans to extend Blomquist would be complicated. The city would no longer be able to cut through redeveloped county property and would lose financial assistance from the county which was included in original negotiations.
The county site could also become a “flood bowl” if surrounding land is raised before the temporary site can be redeveloped, said Callagy. Stevenson-Diaz also affirmed the city’s commitment to developing the extension, highlighting its importance as an emergency evacuation route for residents living east of Highway 101.
Initially, the county sought to trade its 2-acre property at 1580 Maple St. with the nearly 3.3 acres of nearby city land at 1402 Maple St. Discussions around the swap failed to gain support from a majority of councilmembers who were concerned the proposal lacked sufficient community engagement.
Callagy noted the county had an opportunity to use federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding for the project but were under tight time constraints, requiring both parties to move quickly.
Renegotiations
Instead, the council requested city staff renegotiate a better deal and in November two new options were presented, meant to gauge council priorities. The new options would have traded the originally identified parcels but offered the county either 2.2 or 2.4 acres instead of the 3.3 acres first extended.
A 10-acre park, including public waterfront access, would be developed using an undeveloped lot across from 1402 Maple St. and the portion of the lot no longer being offered to the county.
Callagy said the county would be interested in accepting the reduced offer, noting plans could be modified to accommodate the land size. With the 1580 Maple St. property being of comparable size, similar modifications would have to be made to realize the county’s vision for the navigation center.
Ten years later
Horsley has championed the development of the navigation center for nearly a decade and believes the state-of-the-art navigation center would be mutually beneficial for the county and city.
“Redwood City has a significant homeless problem so we could really make a big dent and end homelessness in Redwood City,” said Horsley, highlighting the increased presence of homeless encampments in the city. “We want to help them achieve our goal of eliminating homeless.”
Reflecting on the years of work put into finding a location for the center, Horsley noted the city initially requested the county move its shelter to allow for the Blomquist Street extension. After exploring a series of unsuccessful city-recommended locations, either in residential neighborhoods or in buildings not for sale, officials found the 1402 Maple St. lot to be its best option.
With few residential neighbors in the area, the lots proximity to Graniterock, a raw material processing plant, and the Redwood City Police Department nearby, Horsley said the county was confident the deal would be approved. But residents opposed the deal, citing concerns of placing unsheltered residents near the processing plant while also requesting the land be used for a community park.
“There’s enough to do both. You can have waterfront access, have a park, and have a navigation center,” said Horsley, calling the arguments “NIMBY-ism.” “It’s wonderful to say you're worried about folks living there but to say to put it in someone else's city? I don't think that argument flies.”
