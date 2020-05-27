A moratorium on residential evictions for unpaid rent related to the coronavirus was extended another month across San Mateo County, under a decision from the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
The county board unanimously agreed to push the ban beyond its original May 31 deadline during a meeting Tuesday, May 26, in recognition of the financial hardship faced by countless local renters. Officials passed a similar eviction ban for businesses as well, but that only applies in unincorporated areas of the county.
Some residents felt the term of the residential eviction ban was insufficient though, seeking more aggressive action to grant the region’s most vulnerable additional relief.
“We are not going to return to normal in the next 30 days,” said Katie Goetz, who worked with advocacy organization Faith In Action to call for pushing the eviction moratorium out to three months.
Masked supporters of the extended moratorium proposal rallied while observing social distance standards Tuesday at the County Center in Redwood City to raise awareness for their cause.
The sentiment seemed to resonate with some officials, who considered extending the ban for a longer term before ultimately deciding to take the issue up later after more discussion with landlord groups.
“The rental community is really struggling, and things will be better at the end of June — but not that much better,” said Supervisor Dave Pine.
Supervisor Don Horsley indicated he was amenable to extending the ban too, before board President Warren Slocum intervened.
“I’m not opposed to this, but not at this time,” said Slocum, who noted discussions with groups such as the California Apartment Association in advance of the meeting only addressed extending the ban for June, and he wanted those organizations to have a fair chance to respond.
For his part, Supervisor David Canepa said officials can monitor the need for further relief over the coming weeks as the economy recovers before determining their preferred approach.
“These 30 days gives us a chance to see how it goes,” he said.
According to the original emergency regulation passed in March, no landlord is to evict a tenant who demonstrates inability to pay rent due to the coronavirus. Such tenants have up to 180 days after the regulation’s end to pay delayed rents. Rents were also frozen through May under another decision by the board in April, but supervisors did not extend that mandate.
Commercial property owners in unincorporated San Mateo County cannot evict struggling businesses in June either, according to the decision from officials.
In the interest of consistency, Pine said he felt the business eviction ban should be extended alongside the residential protections. The proposal won unanimous support from supervisors.
In other business, supervisors also allowed stores to not charge customers for shopping bags, while reusable totes are not allowed in stores to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The 25 cent charge for paper bags had been in place to incentivize shoppers using their own sacks made from fabric or other reusable material, thereby limiting harm to the environment.
Officials acknowledged many stores are not charging the fee during the pandemic, but some felt additional clarity was needed to offer peace of mind to concerned merchants.
