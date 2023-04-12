San Mateo County supervisors have taken a stronger stance against illegal fireworks by strengthening penalties for those who set them off and the onlookers watching the show.
“Now it’s gotten so bad that guns are being shot up in the air on July Fourth,” said Supervisor Warren Slocum during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. “It seems like the nature of fireworks have changed so that — I don’t want to say bombs — significant devices have been thrown out of the windows of cars and thrown onto people’s yards and have caused a lot of concern for safety.”
The board approved amendments to its fireworks ordinance, imposing a liability fee of $500 on spectators within 200 feet of where the fireworks are discharged or $1,000 for repeat offenders, making parents and guardians liable for infractions by their children even if not present and requiring violators to repay the cost to the county for responding to the incident.
The amended ordinance also increases the penalties for those setting off illegal fireworks while drinking alcohol or providing minors with alcohol and for setting off illegal fireworks near sensitive areas like daycares and schools, long-term care facilities or humane societies and pet rescues. The fee will now be $2,000 on first violations. The legislation will only affect unincorporated areas of the county.
It was a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Noelia Corzo in dissent.
Supervisor Ray Mueller supported the ordinance changes but not before noting concern about hitting families, especially those with light budgets, with exorbitant fines and asking about whether fees can be waived if someone cooperates with authorities.
“I understand the needs for this but I’ve always had difficulty because it targets kids and assesses liability to families who may not have the money. So you’re on the hook for things your kid may have done when you weren’t around,” Mueller said.
Deputy County Attorney Jennifer Haulk explained that administrative violations can be appealed and a hearing requested. The decision from that hearing will be final though unless the violator timely requests a review from the San Mateo County Superior Court.
Sheriff Cristina Corpus said her department is less interested in citing families and more interested in finding the sources providing the illegal fireworks. Officials currently know that illegal fireworks are entering the county from multiple channels in cars and ships from other states and countries.
Concerns about fireworks are most prevalent from mid June to mid July. Slocum, who sponsored the measure, said national data indicate roughly 75% of the 11,000 injuries caused by fireworks in 2021 occurred within that time frame.
In the months before the Fourth of July, Corpus said the Sheriff’s Office will be educating the public on the dangers and legal repercussions of having and setting off illegal fireworks. She said the public can report illegal fireworks through an anonymous tip service and deputies are also encouraged to build relationships with the community so residents feel comfortable reporting incidents to them directly. Ultimately, it will be up to the responding deputy to determine whether citations are necessary.
The department will also be working closely with Slocum to craft creative policies to deter illegal fireworks like a buy-back program similar to the county’s gun buyback program, Slocum said.
When [Slocum] says bomb-like fireworks, he’s exactly right. There’s no regard for safety by these individuals who are lighting these fireworks,” Corpus said. “We’re working with our detectives and forming a task force so we can avidly try to make a difference this year in our efforts with the illegal fireworks.”
