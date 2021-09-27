The San Mateo County Event Center began hosting a conference with more than 5,000 attendees starting Monday, the first major business gathering to occur in person in the county since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several health and safety precautions will be in place at 2021 SaaStr Annual, a conference geared toward businesses in Software as a Service, or SaaS, industry. SaaS is a service provided via an internet browser instead of a software that must be downloaded to run.
Attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative test within 72 hours of the conference. Those without a negative test will have to do a rapid test at the parking lot and wait for a negative result before being allowed into the conference. Those who test positive through the rapid test will be retested and will have to return home or to their hotel to quarantine if they test positive a second time.
All of the conference activities will take place outdoors on the Event Center’s grounds. Masks will be required at the registration and testing areas and at any indoor areas of the Event Center.
The conference organizers worked with the Event Center and the San Mateo County/Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau to ensure that it would be a safe event.
John Hutar, president and CEO of the San Mateo County/Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau said that they were excited to host the conference and that “San Mateo County is open for business.”
During the pandemic, the Event Center became a site for mass COVID-19 testing and vaccination. In June, the Event Center hosted the San Mateo County fair.
The SaaStr conference provides sessions and networking opportunities and is made up of SaaS founders, executives and venture capitalists from around the world.
