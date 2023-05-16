With funding from a legal settlement with paint manufacturers, San Mateo County has entered into an agreement with local nonprofit Rebuilding Together Peninsula to establish a lead paint hazard remediation program for residential housing in the county.
“This settlement finally holds these companies accountable while providing much-needed funding to clean up the harm they have caused to generations of Californians,” Warren Slocum, vice president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said in a press release.
In 2000, San Mateo County joined a lawsuit led by Santa Clara County against former lead paint manufacturers for their role in creating a public nuisance by promoting lead paint for use in homes. In 2019, 10 California jurisdictions reached a settlement requiring Sherwin-Williams, ConAgra Grocery Products, and NL Industries to provide funding to clean up the lead paint, according to the county.
San Mateo County’s portion of the settlement is $11.7 million, distributed in annual payments through 2025. The funds will be used to develop programs to remediate the dangers of lead paint from housing, with a focus on lower-income families and children, according to the county.
The first year of the agreement with Rebuilding Together Peninsula will be dedicated to planning and program development, hiring and establishing subcontracts for lead testing and construction work. The pilot program will involve three to five homes, which will expand to 20 to 25 per year once the program is fully established. Participation is free and voluntary, according to the county.
