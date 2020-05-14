Retailers can start delivery and curbside business next week according to an order from county Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow who loosened select shelter-in-place restrictions.
The mandate issued Wednesday, May 12, brings San Mateo County in alignment with the rest of California according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s roadmap for reopening society.
Citing the county’s flattening COVID-19 case count and preparedness to respond to any potential surge, Morrow said limited retail services, as well as logistics and manufacturing businesses, can begin again Monday, May 18.
“I am encouraged that data about COVID-19 cases, hospital capacity, and other indicators show some stability so that San Mateo County can now enter the early stages of Phase 2,” referring to the guideposts established in Newsom’s Resiliency Roadmap.
The entirety of Morrow’s order is slated to be released later this week. It will arrive only days after county supervisors asked whether Morrow would break from the pact of Bay Area health officials, who have collectively set the region’s pandemic response direction. Shortly after Morrow’s announcement, Mayor London Breed announced San Francisco would be taking similar loosening measures.
Morrow balanced his optimism by recognizing the county is not yet out of the woods and that a significant public health threat remains.
“These modifications are not being made because it is safe to be out and about,” he said. “The virus continues to circulate in our community, and this increase in interactions among people is likely to spread the virus at a higher rate.”
There were 1,515 confirmed coronavirus cases in San Mateo County reported Wednesday, with 65 deaths linked to the disease. There are 49 patients hospitalized with the disease and 17 of those patients are in intensive care beds.
There have been 280 cases identified in long-term care facilities, as of last week. There were 38 deaths and 72 hospitalizations in those living arrangements, which include board and care homes, independent or assisted living facilities and skilled nursing homes.
In San Mateo County, 19,576 tests have been conducted with about an 8% positive return rate. County Manager Mike Callagy said he expects the percentage of positive results to drop with testing more readily available to those without symptoms.
Looking ahead, Callagy said testing conducted by Verily will continue Monday and Tuesday at the San Mateo County Event Center, while new testing sites will soon be established Wednesday and Thursday at Serramonte High School in Daly City and Friday and Saturday at the YMCA in East Palo Alto. He also hoped another site could be added along the coast in Half Moon Bay.
The tests will be self administered and are less invasive than the deep nasal swab previously required. Testing will be available at the new sites from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Callagy said additional testing will be essential for officials seeking to determine the severity of the public health crisis facing the region.
“The more information we have is good for us,” he said.
And as the county advances through its process of reopening, Morrow said social distancing standards, gathering bans and face covering requirements will continue to be necessary to stem virus transmission.
“The public and open businesses need to fully do their part to minimize transmission of the virus,” he added.
