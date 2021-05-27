With ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines now available at local pharmacies and targeted community clinics, San Mateo County will be ending its mass vaccination events by mid-June.
“We believe there is an abundance of supply whether it be pharmacies, clinics or the community events that we’re doing to take care of the rest of the population,” County Manager Mike Callagy said during a remote press briefing Wednesday.
Tuesday, May 25, marked the last day for first dose clinics at the San Mateo County Event Center, a main vaccination and COVID-19 testing site throughout the pandemic.
Callagy highlighted the number of locations residents can turn to for vaccinations in the county including 20 CVS locations, 16 Walgreens stores, seven Rite Aid pharmacies, seven Safeways and four Costcos.
The county will also continue to supply targeted clinics with vaccine doses throughout the county to reduce barriers for underserved residents. Regular clinics are being held in Daly City, North Fair Oaks, East Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Mateo, San Bruno and Millbrae.
“The vaccine is everywhere if you need it,” Callagy said.
Callagy said the county will be launching a website where community leaders can also request assistance with standing up a mobile vaccination site.
To date, nearly 80% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated and nearly 83% of those 16 and older. About 80% of residents ages 65 and older have also received at least one dose.
Callagy reaffirmed the county’s commitment to see at least 90% of residents vaccinated. Health officials have previously stated doing so would be a difficult goal that could take months to achieve.
“It’s something that we’re very focused on and we will continue to be focused on for the upcoming months,” Callagy said.
To encourage more residents to get vaccinated, Callagy said officials are brainstorming incentives to offer to vaccinated individuals such as free fair admissions or fair dollars for meals. The county is also working to have vaccines available at the fair potentially every day of the event.
To accommodate the fair, the county will be moving its final second dose mass vaccination clinics to the San Francisco International Airport, with the last clinic to be held on June 15, County Health said.
Callagy reflected on the strong progress the county has made in slowing the spread of COVID-19, noting only eight people are currently in the hospital due to the virus compared to the more than 200 that once needed treatment at one time during the winter months.
But the county also has a long financial recovery ahead. The state estimates that roughly 10,000 county residents could be in need of rental support but only $24 million of rent and utility assistance has been requested of the $47 million of state funding given to the county for a rental assistance program.
The program offers to pay off 80% of back rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, as long as landlords agree to forgive the remaining 20%. If unspent, the county will be forced to return the funding to the state.
“We really want to get the word out there that there is a path forward,” Callagy said, noting local nonprofits have been contracted to help with the application process for the state program.
Still, Callagy said he hoped state officials would consider making amendments to the program like simplifying the lengthy application process or providing better incentives for hesitant landlords unwilling to offer rent forgiveness.
The county is also slated to receive an additional $26.7 million of federal funding for rent relief through the American Rescue Plan Act, the second economic stimulus package passed by Congress this year. The first half of the more than $148 million estimated to be allocated to the county was also just received, officials said, totaling $74.3 million.
It’s unclear whether ARPA funding can be used to cover the remaining 20% of rent landlords are being asked to forgive, Callagy said, noting rules around how the money can be spent are still evolving.
It’s also unclear whether the county will choose to enact a local eviction moratorium if the state’s moratorium ends June 30. Callagy noted the county’s reach could be limited, given the potential end of the state’s emergency order and encouraged residents to take advantage of the various programs.
“For right now, the best path forward is to avail oneself of the tremendous funding that is out there,” Callagy said. “That debt will still be there unless people take the opportunity to avail themselves of this relief as we open up.”
