Keeping in line with the state, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to end its local COVID-19 state of emergency, doing away with bureaucratic bypasses officials said were vital in defending residents against the worst of the virus.
“While today’s vote ends the emergency phase of the pandemic, it does not end the county’s continued and focused effort to combat COVID-19,” board President Dave Pine said. “The county will continue to work closely with community- and faith-based organizations to educate residents about residual risks, vaccination recommendations and programs to buffer economic impacts.”
Tuesday’s decision to end the county’s emergency order sunsets a policy enacted in early March 2020. Little was known about COVID-19 then, county officials noted Tuesday, and the move was meant to enable county officials to more quickly respond to the respiratory illness.
Out of an abundance of caution, officials used the emergency order to greatly limit business operations as cases grew. Indoor dining became prohibited and entertainment venues, gyms and schools were shuttered.
The order also enabled governing bodies to transition to online platforms, expanding public access to meetings. As the order ends, County Attorney John Nibbelin noted that elected officials will have to meet in person but virtual access to meetings can remain. County Executive Officer Mike Callagy said staff are workshopping ways to continue allowing online participation with the goal of expanding access to all of the county’s dozens of committees and commissions.
Supervisor David Canepa lauded county staff and top officials for their work over the past three years establishing mass vaccination and testing sites, supplying protective equipment to hospitals and providing guidance on public health issues and enforcement, while also noting traces of COVID-19 will likely remain in communities.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever be out of COVID per se but I’m very pleased with what our health department has done,” Canepa said. “I’m just extraordinarily grateful for our 5,800 employees. We’re over it in terms of what we do today; but, COVID will continue to be in our community.”
About 94% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose since first becoming available in January of 2021. Meanwhile, only 33% have received the bivalent booster, a shot engineered to better combat the omicron variant and its subvariants that was made available last September.
Officials have lauded vaccines as a key tool for staving off serious illness and hospitalization. Still, officials have warned the public that the virus remains present and has continued to spread, according to data from wastewater samples.
To date, more than 184,000 cases of COVID-19 have been detected over the past three years, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The state’s COVID-19 data indicates that about 750 residents have died with 69 county residents continuing to contract the virus per day. County data shows about 30 residents with COVID-19 being treated in hospitals as of last Thursday.
The county plans to retire its case data dashboard on March 23 given that at-home testing has become more prominent. Results from those tests are not typically reported and, as a result, case and testing data “do not provide meaningful intelligence the way they did previously,” according to County Health.
County Health Officer Scott Morrow, in his rescinding of a health order issued in May 2020, encouraged the public to continue following guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its subagency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Environmental Protection Agency, the California Department of Public Health and California Department of Social Services.
“This global event was rough on everyone, and while we didn’t come out of it unscathed, we did better than many other communities,” Morrow said in a press release. “This is thanks to you, the community, for your insightful, wise, and ‘caring for your neighbor’ cooperation. And while this is not yet over, hopefully, this will be a once-in-many-generations event.”
Visit the County Health website at smchealth.org/coronavirus to learn more about COVID-19 vaccine opportunities and other local updates. Visit the state’s COVID-19 website at covid19.ca.gov/ for data and more information.
