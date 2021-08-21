As school-aged children are returning to the classroom while COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Bay Area, San Mateo County health officials remain supportive of campus reopenings while encouraging the public to remain vigilant in the coming weeks.
“I know people are exhausted but we just urge people to stay fully informed and to be cautious just for the next few weeks,” Dr. Curtis Chan, the county’s Deputy Health Officer said.
Within a month, COVID-19 cases have substantially increased in San Mateo County largely due to the more contagious delta variant. The mutation was first spotted in India and made its way to California in March. Now it appears to be the dominant strain in the state and locally.
The county is currently experiencing about 126 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents a day, up from 119 last week, Chief of Health Louise Rogers said in a statement this week. More than 47,000 residents have tested positive for the virus, 3,448 within the past 30 days.
Though vaccinated county residents — about 91.5% of those ages 12 and older — are still vulnerable to contracting the virus, officials have said the surge is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Upwards of 95% of those hospitalized in the nation are unvaccinated, a figure local experts believe is true here in the county.
Despite the uptick in cases, all of the 23 school districts in San Mateo County have either returned to in-person instruction or will soon do so in the upcoming week. Education leaders have doubled down on their support for reopening schools including San Mateo County Office of Education Superintendent Nancy Magee.
Rogers and Chan backed that stance, sharing praise of the many steps taken by school districts to provide safer classroom experiences. Districts will be requiring in-door masking, as mandated by the state, and have invested in ventilation system upgrades along with other supplemental measures.
“We are so grateful for all Superintendent Magee, her team and district and school partners are doing across the County protect and prepare students and schools this school year all in service of their inspiring goal: to bring joy and connection back into the classroom by creating caring, welcoming, and engaging learning spaces,” Rogers said.
State Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon also released an order requiring school staff either show proof of full vaccination or submit to regular testing. Kids ages 12 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated but no mandate is in place given that the doses have not yet received full federal approval. Doses are still not available for those under 12 but officials believe access could be granted this fall.
Some positive cases have been spotted at school campuses and are being monitored by the county, Chan said, noting rates are trending as anticipated and no outbreaks have occurred.
While infections and serious illness among children remain low in the county, Chan said rates have picked up among younger people as they have with adults. Of larger concern, though, is the potential for children to expose adults who are either unvaccinated or have weakened immune systems.
“Obviously we don’t want kids to be infected with COVID in the chance they contract severe symptoms, but … the most important thing is we don’t want kids to come home and infect older adults,” Chan said.
Vaccines remain widely accessible within the county through dozens of micro clinics staged throughout Peninsula cities and large health care providers. An additional third vaccine dose is also available to immunocompromised people 28 days after being fully vaccinated. County-sponsored clinics are not currently offering booster shots and officials encourage residents to contact their primary care physician with questions about the extra shot.
Chan estimated the surge would continue for another six weeks with hopes that high infection rates would subside by Halloween. That same time last year marked the end of an infection lull and the beginning of a winter spike in cases that put major strain on local hospitalizations and claimed hundreds of county residents’ lives.
Still, Chan shared hopes that this holiday season would look far different from the previous as the county’s vaccination rate continues to trickle up, allowing families to return to traditional celebrations.
“Hopefully by Halloween we’ll be able to enjoy ourselves and wear masks for social reasons and not wear masks to prevent transmission,” Chan said. “Our holidays this years should certainly be better than our holidays last year.”
