While much is still unknown about the new omicron COVID-19 variant and cooler weather causing an increase in infections, San Mateo County officials are encouraging residents to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible and to get tested regardless of vaccination status.
“We remain heartened by the high and increasing vaccination rate that is contributing to our Bay Area region’s protection while also seeing that our COVID-19 situation in San Mateo County requires continued vigilance,” Chief of County Health Louise Rogers said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
The omicron variant was first spotted in South Africa before making its way to San Francisco two weeks ago marking the first known case in the states. County Health’s Public Health Director Marc Meulman said a case has not yet been identified in San Mateo County but agreed with a statement by Rogers that the variant is likely within local communities given the number of cases identified across the region.
“We assume that it’s possible there are examples in San Mateo County and everyone in California should make a similar assumption,” Rogers said.
Still, the delta variant, identified in India before making its way to California in March, remains the most prevalent strain throughout the state and likely the nation, Meulman said. Experts have found that the fully vaccinated are largely protected against serious illness and hospitalizations with the delta variant.
Research on the new variant remains limited, Meulman noted, but said it appears to be slightly more infectious than other variants while not appearing as severe. And while breakthrough cases, meaning infections among vaccinated people, may still occur with omicron as they have with the delta variant, experts anticipate the vaccines will remain effective at fighting off serious illness, Meulman said.
Omicron will likely become the dominant strain in the future and cooler winter months are expected to further increase infections but how the county experiences that spread depends on vaccination rates, Meulman said. While cases didn’t fall as low as officials had hoped they would after the summer surge, Meulman said he’s pleased conditions are not worse.
“We’ve been preparing or expecting to see some increase during this time and hopefully it doesn’t spike in the same way delta did in late summer or a year ago,” Meulman said. “That’s all dependent on vaccinations.”
During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Rogers noted that the county’s case rate has increased to 8.9 new cases for every 100,000 residents based on a seven-day rolling average but hospitalizations have remained fairly stagnant with between 10 and 15 people being hospitalized for COVID-related illnesses a day for the past few weeks.
Looking nationally, Meulman noted areas with lower vaccination rates and less adherence to safety measures like mask wearing appear to be experiencing spikes similar to or worse than last winter.
But San Mateo County’s experience thus far is a far cry from last winter when a spike in COVID-19 cases led to thousands of infections and hundreds of deaths. Meulman and Rogers credited the county’s high vaccination rate with keeping infections low.
“We are so grateful that as a result of the vaccines there is no question that this December offers better news than December one year ago,” Rogers said.
For comparison, the county has an overall vaccination rate of 74.9% while the state’s vaccination rate sits at 64.8% and the nation at 60.8%, Dr. Anand Chabra, director of County Health’s Family Health Services division, said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Officials are continuing to encourage vaccinations for all who are eligible, including residents as young as 5 years old. About 50,000 residents remain unvaccinated, Chabra said, noting numerous vaccination options are available through medical facilities, pharmacies and local clinics.
For those who are vaccinated, boosters have been highlighted as the next important layer of protection. Rogers said officials have recognized a strong interest in accessing boosters and has managed to keep up with demand so far.
“The recipe is flexibility,” Rogers said. “So we’re prepared to shift as needed.”
People who received either the Moderna or Pfizer Inc. vaccines are recommended to get the booster at least six months after their second dose and those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster two months after their single dose.
Additionally, Meulman argued testing, regardless of vaccination status, is another measure of protection by helping identify where the virus is spreading. The county conducts an average of 854 tests per 100,000 people a day, Rogers said.
Test samples, largely from congregate care facilities and schools with outbreaks and from patients in medical facilities, are sent to labs for genome testing that helps identify which variants are spreading and at what rate, Meulman said.
Predicting how the pandemic will play out in the next few months is difficult, Meulman said, but with high vaccination rates, testing and adherence to safety measures, he suggested the county could keep conditions manageable.
“Our community has done a wonderful job of that and that has made a difference,” Meulman said. “I encourage everyone to stay the course.”
By Sierra Lopez
Daily Journal staff
