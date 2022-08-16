New names are now in the race for a number of elections across San Mateo County with the filing deadline for dozens more having been extended into Wednesday after incumbents opted against running.
Candidates had until 5 p.m. Friday to file paperwork with the county’s Elections Office. The filing deadline for any race where an incumbent did not file for reelection by Friday’s deadline will be extended until 5 p.m. Wednesday to allow non-incumbents to enter the race.
The public can still seek seats on a number of governing boards including in Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo, San Mateo County Harbor District, Peninsula Health Care District, South San Francisco Unified School District, Sequoia Union High School District, San Mateo County Community College District, San Carlos School District, San Bruno Park School District, Redwood City School District, Burlingame School District and the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District.
An updated candidate roster shows Attorney Michael Guingona filed paperwork by Friday to run for the Area 2 seat on the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees against Michael Makstman, a cybersecurity executive. Incumbent Tom Nuris did not file for reelection and President Richard Holober is running for reelection unopposed in Area 4.
Denis Anthony Fama, an incumbent trustee from the Millbrae School District, also filed papers Friday to run for reelection to one of three open seats along with fellow incumbents Karen Chin and Lynne Ferrario who are also running.
Henry Sánchez, a physician, professor at the University of California, San Francisco, and a current San Bruno Park School District trustee, has entered the race for one of three seats on the Peninsula Health Care District.
Michael Craig, a business owner and father, filed paperwork to run against fellow small business owner Gina Latimerlo for Belmont’s District 1 council seat.
Jason Silva will face off against Half Moon Bay Councilmember Deborah Penrose in her reelection bid to the council in District 5.
Maurice Goodman, a San Mateo County Community College District trustee, is the lone candidate running for Millbrae’s District 4 seat as of Friday.
In San Bruno, Microbiologist Jeremy Sarnecky and sustainability advocate Jeffrey Tong entered the race for the council’s District 1 seat on Friday.
Angelique Presidente will be running against South San Francisco Councilmember Mark Addiego for the body’s District 1 seat and Thomas Carney, a retired fire inspector, will be running for the District 5 seat. Annie Ka Yee Lo will also be running against city Treasure Frank Risso, according to the updated candidate roster.
