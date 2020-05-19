Despite concerns about the bleak financial forecast from Gov. Gavin Newsom in the most recent state budget proposal, local education officials are attempting to stay hopeful about the future.
County educators shared mixed thoughts about Newsom’s May budget revision unveiled last week showing deep cuts to the public school system, which he claimed were necessary to make up for major income losses from COVID-19.
The K-12 school system took the hardest hit in Newsom’s new budget, as districts receive state funding according to a formula based on tax revenue, per capital personal income and attendance.
In all, proposed school funding dropped $19 billion total — a significant portion of the $54 billion needed to cover the deficit caused by lost tax income. And while Newsom hopes to backfill some of those losses with federal money and other sources, schools are facing an expected $7.5 billion less than was originally proposed in January, when he proposed increasing spending by $3 billion.
In all, Newsom proposed to cut $6.5 billion from the Local Control Funding Formula, the state’s mechanism for allocating money to school districts, while eliminating hundreds of millions of dollars in a variety of grants and supplemental programs for educators.
Patricia Love, spokeswoman for the San Mateo County of Education, said local officials anticipated significant losses in state funding and hope that some of that money will be restored.
“Given the severity of the economic crisis in the state, we were not surprised to see cuts to education, including a 10% reduction in [Local Control Funding Formula] funding, which is significant given the current underfunding of schools,” she said in an email. “We hope that federal funding will offset some of the financial losses districts will experience.”
Seeking such support echoes calls from Newsom and other state lawmakers who are asking for federal assistance to help limit the cuts to schools and other state programs.
“Now, more than ever, California needs support from the federal government so that our schools can deal with the unavoidable costs they face as they plan to reopen,” said state Superintendent Tony Thurmond in a prepared statement.
Thurmond balanced that perspective by expressing his appreciation to Newsom for cutting many school costs through annual deferrals, rather than permanent reductions.
“We were pleased that the budget revision includes deferrals of funds and not permanent cuts,” said Love, sharing a similar perspective.
She also expressed optimism that the budget keeps funding in place for certain special education and child care services, protecting potentially sensitive populations.
In the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District, officials expressed concern over the loss of state financing while maintaining a commitment to continuing monitoring the issue before a budget approval is required this summer.
“We understand and share the concern regarding the state budget and know there will be a related reduction in all districts,” district spokeswoman Dianne Willoughby said in a prepared statement. “Our staff is in the process of determining the anticipated reduction to our district and how we can best minimize the impact to our staff and students.”
The district Board of Trustees is slated to examine the May revised budget at an upcoming meeting Thursday, May 21. The San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees is slated to have a separate discussion on the matter the same night as well.
Similarly, Love said county officials remain committed to tracking the development of the state budget over the coming weeks and months, with hopes of protecting the area’s most vulnerable.
“We will continue to monitor the budget process and advocate for those students whose voices might not rise above the din in Sacramento,” she said. “There is still a bit of work to do until we have a final budget.”
