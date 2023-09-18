Schools in San Mateo County appeared to be sufficiently staffed heading into the new school year but some districts have had to revamp their hiring practices to fill some hard-to-fill positions.
Thousands of educators staff the county’s 23 school districts. Many districts have used traditional measures to attract more staff — larger salaries, better benefit packages and other bonuses and promises. But with about two dozen districts in the county searching in the same pool and some facing more financial limitations than others, competition can get tough, prompting some districts to get more creative.
With the area’s high cost of living and a statewide shortage of educators, that competition has grown even tighter. Yet it’s most felt when seeking out special education teachers and paraprofessionals who assist teachers in the classroom, and mental health clinicians, district leadership agreed.
“Overall, we’re very comfortable with our staffing levels, and especially so when looking at nationwide trends in education that shows many districts having a hard time filling positions,” said Arthur Winkle, a spokesperson for Sequoia Union High School District, in an email. “Like many districts, however, we are facing challenges in filling special education and paraprofessional openings.”
The district, which serves about 10,000 students, is still actively recruiting to fill gaps, Winkle said. When unable to do so, he said the district contracts with organizations to provide support for students.
Similarly, Dan Deguara, superintendent of the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District, said staffing levels are “looking OK” going into the new school year. Hard-to-fill positions have been for special education teachers and sometimes math and science educators. Filling part-time custodian and para-educator positions has also been a struggle at times, he said.
Unlike many districts in the state, Deguara said his district doesn’t have a large number of vacancies but fewer applicants seem to be seeking out positions when posted in recent years.
“I would say that is concerning. That’s the profession I chose, it’s an amazing profession, and to hear people are looking elsewhere is concerning,” Deguara said.
What vacancies arise are typically filled through word-of-mouth, employee referrals and fostering relationships with universities, Deguara said, and when positions go unfilled, the district leans on long-term substitute teachers, specialist support or sharing students across sites to adjust.
State officials are trying to reduce the need to adopt some of those measures through Senate Bill 765, legislation recently sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk that would make it easier for retired educators to fill vacancies.
San Mateo-Foster City
But Superintendent Diego Ochoa with the San Mateo-Foster City School District said more needs to be done to encourage educators to enter the field, especially in hard-to-fill areas like special education.
“California can and should do more to create pathways for educators to become special education teachers, and right now there are not enough,” Ochoa said. “California is not producing enough candidates, putting school districts in a position to need to pursue innovative ways for recruiting.”
Staffing is looking strong at the San Mateo-Foster City School District, which employs nearly 1,200 people and serves about 10,500 students across its 21 campuses, Ochoa said. By the start of the school year, 98% of positions were filled among middle school educators and elementary school teacher positions were 99% filled, according to a teacher staffing update.
Like other districts, Ochoa said positions were posted online and the district utilized partnership with local universities while also visiting career fairs up and down the state. But unlike previous years, Ochoa said he also chose to send administrators to the Philippines to seek out candidates, a decision he said cost the district less than the domestic trips officials took to universities.
“Because we took the extra step to send our staff to do recruiting in person, we had the chance to be very specific with who we offer contracts to and we feel like we came back with 15 great candidates,” Ochoa said.
Recruiting from the Philippines is a common approach in the county, Ochoa said. His district last participated in it 15 years ago and Ochoa said he advocated for using it again when he started in his role. Looking ahead, Ochoa said it’s very likely the district will send administrators back to the island nation to recruit more educators next year.
San Mateo Union
Randall Booker, San Mateo Union High School District superintendent, said he’s feeling comfortable about where his district’s staffing levels are too. Having recently given staff a 4% raise, Booker said the district is one of the best paying in the county and is one of the top 20 best paying districts in the state.
What positions do end up opening are largely filled by someone who learned of the role by word-of-mouth or through an online posting, Booker said, noting a happy employee sharing their experience with someone else is a great recruitment tactic.
“Pay speaks,” Booker said. “In this economy, that means a lot to a candidate.”
The district does have a handful of vacancies, mostly among therapists and bus drivers, Booker said. As the emphasis on student and teacher mental health has grown in recent years, Booker said districts across the state have flooded the market with job listings in an attempt to ramp up their health centers.
State dollars are being funneled into programs to try to entice people into the mental health field and move them through the education process but Booker said more than that will need to change to address staffing shortages across the board. Beyond compensation packages and career opportunities, he said antagonistic attitudes toward school officials need to be addressed.
“When you’ve got book bannings and school boards under attack up and down the state, it doesn’t make education seem that attractive,” Booker said. “Pay, community, culture, all of those things play a part. We do have a lot of optimism for the future, especially at SMUHS. I think we’re doing the right thing to support that culture.”
