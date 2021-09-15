John Arthur Getreu

John Arthur Getreu

A 76-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling to death a 21-year-old woman in 1974 was found guilty of murder Tuesday following jury deliberations, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

John Arthur Getreu was arrested in 2019 in connection with an assault and murder that left 21-year-old Janet Ann Taylor dead on Sand Hill Road in March of 1974. He faces life in prison and will be sentenced Nov. 5. The cold case murder for Taylor was reopened in 2017. Law enforcement officials said they solved the 1970s-era murder and connected Getreu to the cold case with advanced DNA testing and through a collaborative effort with Santa Clara County sheriff’s detectives and investigators. DNA samples taken from Taylor’s pants were matched to a DNA sample of Getreu’s. Getreu had already been in custody in Santa Clara County, where he was arrested and charged last year with sexually assaulting and strangling 21-year-old Leslie Perlov in 1973, according to prosecutors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription