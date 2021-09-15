A 76-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling to death a 21-year-old woman in 1974 was found guilty of murder Tuesday following jury deliberations, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
John Arthur Getreu was arrested in 2019 in connection with an assault and murder that left 21-year-old Janet Ann Taylor dead on Sand Hill Road in March of 1974. He faces life in prison and will be sentenced Nov. 5. The cold case murder for Taylor was reopened in 2017. Law enforcement officials said they solved the 1970s-era murder and connected Getreu to the cold case with advanced DNA testing and through a collaborative effort with Santa Clara County sheriff’s detectives and investigators. DNA samples taken from Taylor’s pants were matched to a DNA sample of Getreu’s. Getreu had already been in custody in Santa Clara County, where he was arrested and charged last year with sexually assaulting and strangling 21-year-old Leslie Perlov in 1973, according to prosecutors.
