The case against a man who had his specialty car shop in Indiana raided by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies will undergo several further investigation to see if it should proceed, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Thursday.
The case against Fiberglass Freaks owner Mark Racop, who makes classic Batmobile cars, is under scrutiny because of allegations Sheriff Carlos Bolanos had deputies conduct the July 19 raid in Indiana of Fiberglass Freaks as a favor to a friend. The issue stems from an alleged contract payment dispute between Racop and Bay Area real estate broker Sam Anagnostou over the purchase of a Batmobile.
Racop said a missed 2019 payment from Anagnostou and a lack of contact over nine months bumped Anagnostou to the end of the line for a car. However, Wagstaffe said that based on bank and email records obtained of payments, the DA’s Office saw probable cause a crime was committed, with the DA’s Office in July charging Racop with fraud and misuse of construction funds, both felonies, which Racop denies. Wagstaffe said a key issue is a 2020 payment made by Anagnostou and questions if Racop had given away the car intended for Anagnostou. Given the circumstances, the DA’s Office will investigate further over the next few weeks and contact the Sheriff’s Office and Racop for additional information to evaluate the case. Wagstaffe will make the final decision about if the case should proceed.
“We will get into the nitty-gritty,” Wagstaffe said.
Racop will visit San Mateo County Aug. 19 for his warrant arraignment. Wagstaffe said allegations against the Sheriff’s Office would only be a criminal matter if it were in return for a tangible benefit, with no evidence of criminal misconduct. Wagstaffe said the manner of the operation is up to the Sheriff’s Office, such as how many deputies to send, and was outside the jurisdiction of the DA’s Office.
