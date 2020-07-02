While California counties receive greater scrutiny from state officials over the rise in COVID-19 infections, San Mateo County officials encourage residents to stay home during the holiday weekend to avoid a similar fate.
“This weekend, in particular, can be very dangerous given the fact that people on Fourth of July do tend to crowd together and have family barbecues and get careless and maybe take those face coverings off after a drink or after they have something to eat. Everyone has worked too hard to get to this point to let it slip on one weekend celebration,” said County Manager Mike Callagy.
Callagy stressed the importance of celebrating responsibly over the weekend, adding this is not the time to travel to coastal areas. California officials have closed state beach parking lots to discourage residents from traveling to the coast and Half Moon Bay will be closing city beaches and parking lots to the public over the weekend as well. While Pacifica officials have discouraged residents from setting off fireworks over the weekend, a formal statement is set to be released Thursday in relation to beach closures.
“This is the year to stay close to home and to not come to the coast, to not come to the beach. We are asking people to forgo that. ... COVID-19 does not take holidays. We are asking that people respect this and stay away,” said Callagy during a remote press conference on Wednesday.
Though many counties across the state have been required to shut down bars and indoor dining following spikes in COVID-19 infections, San Mateo County cases have remained steady, keeping local cities from closing down similar facilities. Bay Area counties have experienced subtle increases in infection and hospitalization credited to reopening plans initiated two weeks ago.
As of Wednesday, the county has had 3,311 residents test positive for the infectious respiratory disease with a death toll of 108. Of those infected, a majority continue to be from the Latino community.
“Latinos are testing at a higher rate but the deaths are mostly highest amongst Caucasians. We’re still trying to get to the reason Latinos are testing higher. We have some theories ... but we really want to get some ... data on that,” said Callagy.
Individuals within the 20 to 29 age group and 30 to 39 age group have also continued to test highest for the disease, which Srija Srinivasan, the county’s deputy chief of health, said is attributed to the mobility of people in those age groups.
“The cases reflect where there’s exposure and most people who are engaging in activities that expose themselves to others, we’re seeing more in that age group. Our seniors have really sheltered in place and we also see those numbers ... discussed in the congregate facilities as more people are around others with duration and frequency of contact,” said Srinivasan.
Callagy said cases and hospitalizations in the county are “creeping up” but attributed such rises to the care of San Quentin inmates at the Seton Medical Center in Daly City. The facility is believed to be caring for 11 inmates currently with the potential to care for up to 50.
Currently, 41 individuals are being hospitalized countywide with 16 receiving care in the ICU. Elderly community members continue to account for the majority of fatalities related to the disease. Of the reported deaths, 73 involved seniors living in long-term care facilities.
As the county continues reopening plans, officials have also pushed to broaden contact tracing capabilities, assuring 115 county staff members will be selected to perform the duty by Aug. 1. Currently, 80 individuals have been selected, allowing for the tracing of 160 cases per day which is double the current daily high of 79.
