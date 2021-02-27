A debate regarding the use of inmate labor when completing some San Mateo County Parks Department projects has surfaced recently as state officials consider removing an exception in California’s Constitution permitting involuntary servitude as a punishment for committing a crime.
“It’s a hard question because what that labor delivers is so important,” said Parks Commissioner Heather Green who first raised concerns for the practice in the county. “I just don’t believe that progress should come at the cost of engaging in that practice. I think we can make the decision as a county to choose another way.”
Green initially spearheaded the conversation regarding the use of inmate work crews for park projects during a Parks Commission meeting in August. Having drafted a letter to the Board of Supervisors, Green sought support from fellow commissioners in sending the letter requesting the county end its use of inmate work crews.
Rather than pursue program termination, Parks Department Director Nicholas Calderon and commissioners suggested the department research the program and connect with program participants before making a final decision.
At a Parks Commission meeting earlier this month, Calderon informed the Parks Commission the department was not in a financial position to stop use of the crews given the immense amount of fire mitigation work needed in the county.
The Parks Department’s Five-year Wildfire Mitigation Plan was approved at a Tuesday, Feb. 23 Board of Supervisors meeting and outlining 32 priority projects amassing only 1,800 acres of the 16,000 acres in the county’s park system. The five-year plan is anticipated to cost more than $18 million from both county and grant funding.
“Our focus is about getting better control on fuel loads,” said Calderon in a phone interview. “We need to make sure we have all the tools available to pursue that mission.”
Cautious to speak on behalf of inmates, Calderon said the community is made safer by reducing wildfire fuel loads and program participants “get on-the-job training, have their record expunged and can pursue a career in fire fighting or vegetation management when released.”
Many of the duties performed by CDCR work crews in the county, mostly clearing dead vegetation, thinning out low branches and shrubbery, and other fuel mitigation work, are also performed by park rangers, said Calderon. If a formerly incarcerated member of the crews were to apply for such a position and met all other qualifications, Calderon said he’d be happy to hire the individual.
Recognizing the benefits of the program for both inmates and the public, Green said she was uncomfortable with how the argument for maintaining use of the service has been framed. Many would opt into the program to reduce their sentence and receive job training by performing laborious outdoor work but no one would choose unpaid or low-paid labor, she said.
“I don’t accept that as our only two choices,” said Green. “We put people on the moon. We can figure out how to compensate people fairly for their labor.”
Proud of the difficult year-round work of the Parks Department, Green said the dilemma is ultimately a budget issue. Without laying out specifics, Green suggested the supervisors could opt to allocate additional dollars to fund the Parks Department’s limited use of the services.
In 2020, the crews were not used by the Parks Department due to the various wildfires that blazed across the state, said Calderon.
This year, the department has requested 32 work days from the crews but anticipate they’ll receive only a fraction of what was requested, said Calderon. He noted Cal Fire clearly informs agencies that fighting wildfires is the top priority for the service and crew members.
Roughly 1,800 CDCR inmates work at one of 35 Conservation Fire Camps, operated by Cal Fire and about 1,200 inmates are fire line-qualified. Camp inmates also work as cooks, laundry workers, landscapers and treatment plant workers.
To qualify for the program, inmates must be in good behavior and have “minimum custody status,” according to Cal Fire’s program description. Those convicted of violent or sexual offenses, arson or with any history of attempting to forcefully or violently escape are ineligible for the program.
Use of such crews for manual labor has come under scrutiny for decades by activists. Discussions around the issue gained steam last summer as protests against police brutality erupted across the nation.
In December, California Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles, introduced an amendment to the California Constitution to remove an exemption that allowed for involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. San Francisco supervisors have rallied to support the legislation.
Supervisor Dave Pine said the state discussion is different than the one being had in the county. Admitting the issue was new to him, Pine noted inmates who participate in Cal Fire’s Conservation Fire Camps do so voluntarily and receive some financial compensation, though benefit more from other incentives.
For every day an inmate serves as a firefighter two days are removed from their sentence. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom also signed legislation allowing for inmate firefighters to have their records expunged, paving the way for employment fighting fires after their release.
“I certainly welcome a dialogue about it,” said Pine. “It comes down to whether it is mutually beneficial for participants as well as the county.”
David Canepa, president of the Board of Supervisors said he was unaware of the practice but interested in learning more. When discussing some of the more dangerous firefighting duties for the crews, Canepa said he felt strongly the duties justified fair compensation.
“What I’m looking at is a fire department pipeline as opposed to a prison pipeline,” said Canepa. “I really had no idea but we should explore the relationship. Is it beneficial or is it not beneficial?”
Supervisors Carole Groom, Don Horsley and Warren Slocum did not respond to requests for comment.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.