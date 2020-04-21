San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy said he will continue to request health officials release COVID-19 case information according to location.
Callagy expressed an interest in sharing the data during a press conference Monday, April 20 — the same day San Francisco officials unveiled a map detailing where confirmed cases occurred according to zip code.
To date, county Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow has been reticent to release such data for fear of establishing a false sense of security in areas where there is a low concentration of cases.
But with 920 cases confirmed in San Mateo County, Callagy said some feel a sufficiently substantial sample has been collected to justify a more detailed look at specific locations.
“Certainly we have an interest in seeing that,” said Callagy, who said he believed a map or other form of tracking would be beneficial. He said the issue was discussed on a call with officials from across the county recently and that he will again raise it with Morrow and health experts.
He balanced that perspective though by reiterating Morrow’s position that the best practice is to assume that the virus is everywhere, and that it has infected countless people across the county.
“We don’t want to send the wrong message,” he said.
More broadly, Callagy said the county remains adequately prepared to respond to the virus. The confirmed case count increased by 36 people from the day prior, with the death toll at 28.
There are 61 patients hospitalized with the disease, and the county has ventilators, intensive care beds and surge space to accommodate an influx of patients.
Looking ahead, Callagy said enforcement of the new requirement to wear masks or face coverings during essential trips will begin Wednesday. The coverings are not required while exercising or walking, but only during trips to the grocery store, hospital or other necessary outings.
He said failure to comply could yield fines or an arrest in dire circumstances, but ultimately enforcement would fall to the discretion of officers.
