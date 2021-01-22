San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe is advising San Mateo County residents to be alert for scams related to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
According to Wagstaffe, scammers may try to exploit the uncertainty and anxiety associated with emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic to take people’s money or steal their identities. County residents should be alert to potential scams, including someone offering to move you into an earlier vaccine group for a fee, selling a place on a COVID waitlist, or even someone trying to sell a dose on the street, online, on social media or even knocking on your door.
Wagstaffe also warns about those callers asking for personal or financial information, or offering miracle cures.
Anyone who would like to report a COVID-19 related scam in San Mateo County should contact the District Attorney’s Office by calling (650) 363-4651 or at da.smcgov.org/consumer-and-environmental-protection or calling the local police department.
