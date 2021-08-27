For the first time in seven weeks COVID-19 infection rates have plateaued in San Mateo County but figures are still far from where health officials would like them to be, prompting warnings to residents to get vaccinated and remain vigilant.
“These next couple of weeks are critical and as people continue to wear masks and remain safe and continue to get vaccinated, we can start to really gain control of this pandemic. We know that that’s the answer,” County Manager Mike Callagy said.
In a weekly Message from the Chief, Chief of Health Louise Rogers said San Mateo County’s daily new case rate has fallen from 126 to 115, marking the first week in nearly two months that the average did not surpass the last. But the figure is still substantially greater than what was reported in April, before the delta variant took a strong hold of the region.
More than 47,800 county residents have tested positive for the virus with 3,505 occurring within the past 30 days. Rogers noted in her statement that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also hovered at or above 50 patients with about 20 in the ICU.
Deputy Chief of Health Srija Srinivasan said it’s difficult to project how long rates will remain high in the county but experts have suggested regions with higher vaccination rates may see improvements sooner than the national trends.
Plateauing rates are seen as a positive by officials but Callagy noted that similar trends have occurred previously. Around this time last year, the region was experiencing lower rates of transmission before colder weather brought a winter surge more devastating than two before it.
Between last October and this January, thousands of residents contracted the virus, putting roughly 200 in the hospital on any given day and pushing the county’s death count well above 500. Deaths now near 600 in the county.
“All these things are cyclical,” Callagy said. “The only way out of this is to get everyone vaccinated.”
Recent full federal approval for the Pfizer vaccine has lent some additional hope to officials who’ve worked to make clinics as accessible as possible. To date, 91.3% of county residents ages 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose through mass vaccination sites and regular, localized clinics.
Some subcommunities still trail the overall average including the mixed race population with 53%, the Latino community with 57.6%, the Black community with 60% and the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community with 61.3%.
“We’re really hopeful we can close the gaps for those who have not yet been vaccinated,” Srinivasan said.
David Canepa, president of the Board of Supervisors, said he “in no way, shape or form” is relieved by the figures. Just more than two months ago, the state was removing mask mandates as COVID-19 cases appeared to be falling as vaccine rates rose.
Now, COVID-19 infections are far greater than they were then despite strong progress on the vaccine front. The spike has caused a regional mask mandate to be put in place, an order Canepa said is imperative that the public follow.
“This virus, what I’ve learned is it will humble you so we need to make sure we continue to double down on protocols,” Canepa said. “This is the time to really remain vigilant and we got to wear our damn masks.”
