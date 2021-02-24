An ordinance requiring hazard pay for employees of some grocery stores and pharmacies in unincorporated San Mateo County failed to gain wide enough support from supervisors who cited concerns with equity for merchants, nongrocery retailers and consumers.
“Try to answer the question, ‘Is this legislation equitable?’” said Supervisor Warren Slocum during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. “I don’t know the answer. … It’s important that we’re consistent with our values and stated goals and all the investment that we’ve made in 2020 and this year in terms of our equity work.”
Supervisors David Canepa and Don Horsley introduced legislation during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that would have temporarily required an additional $5 per hour for employees of drugstores, larger grocery stores of at least 10,000 square feet and other stores of at least 85,000 square feet that devote at least 10% of their floor space to food items.
A store would qualify for the program if it employs at least 300 employees nationwide. The ordinance would apply to any employee entitled to minimum wage, excluding managers, supervisors and confidential employees.
As proposed, qualifying employees would have received the hazard pay for 120 days beginning late April and ending in August. Violation of the ordinance would allow for employees to file private lawsuits against employers for labor rights violations.
Equity and side effects
But supervisors raised concerns regarding the scope and unintended side effects of the ordinance. Slocum suggested the ordinance would target Latino-owned businesses and increased labor costs would be pushed onto consumers.
Current limited data shows only two grocery stores in the unincorporated area would be covered by the legislation, both Chavez Supermarkets, a Bay Area chain with 10 locations in total.
Having discussed the ordinance with the owner of the Chavez Supermarkets, Slocum said the owners were opposed to the legislation. While concerned for grocery store work conditions particularly during the pandemic, Slocum requested that Horsley and Canepa look at the matter through an “equity lens.”
“I just want to make sure before I cast my vote that proposed legislation meets all the criteria of our equity work and if not we can think of another solution,” said Slocum, suggesting the supervisors meeting with the county’s equity office and other jurisdictions considering similar legislation.
Nate Rose, director of communications with the California Grocers Association, said Chavez Supermarkets is not a member of the association but the organization would “still issue legal challenges against any local jurisdiction that passes grocery extra pay mandates.”
The California Grocers Association has pursued legal battles in various jurisdictions attempting to institute hazard pay for grocers, including against the city of Long Beach. A federal judge heard arguments on the matter Tuesday but has not made a judgment on the association’s request for an injunction.
County Counsel John Beiers told supervisors that staff is monitoring the proceedings and noted similar cases are being pursued in other federal districts in which judges may rule differently.
“It remains to be seen how it plays out,” said Beiers.
Rose said grocers are being unfairly singled out and smaller regional chains or mom-and-pop shops could be negatively affected as jurisdictions go after major supermarket chains. The “economic picture” of grocers varies widely by size and region, he said, and greatly depends on the communities in which they operate.
Rose also said the narrative that grocery stores are bringing in large profits during the pandemic is based on a study that looked at 10 massive box stores like Home Depot, Walmart and Target and only two major grocers. Citing an analysis conducted by the city of Los Angeles, Rose said the extra pay mandate would hurt consumers and could result in store closures.
“The issue we have is they are measuring using a snapshot in time,” said Rose. “At the same time, a lot of other essential businesses obviously have operated throughout the pandemic.”
Rather than focus on instituting hazard pay requirements, Rose suggested jurisdictions should focus on vaccinating retail employees. Addressing Rose’s suggestion in a phone interview after the meeting, Canepa said grocery workers should still receive the “hero pay” even if vaccinated due to their proximity to the public.
He also noted supply constraints make it unlikely all grocery workers will have access to vaccines despite now being eligible for inoculation.
Ordinance scope
Supervisor Carole Groom questioned why the ordinance was limited to grocery store employees when other sectors are staffed with essential workers who also come into contact with the public. She suggested a revised ordinance be brought forward that incorporates additional sectors of retail essential workers.
Groom also supported potentially expanding the ordinance to cover the county as a whole, noting the ordinance would have limited impact if only applicable to the unincorporated areas of the county. She also echoed Slocum’s call to receive feedback from others interested in the ordinance.
“Since we’re talking about employees that face the public, this is rather limited,” said Groom. “We still have a ton of people in the county who face the public who are not included here.”
In response, Horsley suggested grocery store employees are unable to use bargaining tools like a strike to gain additional pay without greatly harming the rest of the community. If a group of grocery employees was to attempt to strike, he said the county would likely have to take action to stop it.
“We can’t allow that because of the pandemic,” said Horsley. “People got to be able to get medications and they have to go to the store.”
Legal battles
The San Mateo City Council is pursuing a similar ordinance. If a preliminary injunction is granted against Long Beach, the city will likely reconsider the ordinance. If not, the city will likely continue as planned.
The decision will also potentially discourage the county from expanding its ordinance to cover all cities in the county. Horsley remained skeptical the county would have the authority to do so, regardless of the judge’s decision.
Beiers said with additional legal work by staff, the ordinance could be “revamped” to cover the county as a whole but that would require deeper analysis of whether the Emergency Services Act would apply.
Canepa expressed appreciation for Slocum’s concerns but stressed the importance of moving forward with the ordinance. Commending Groom for her interests in expanding the reach of the ordinance, he said the potential for a legal battle has only “emboldened” him to continue pursuing the measure.
“My equity lens is focused on those Latinos that work in those jobs and making sure we’re taking care of them,” said Canepa. “When you’re facing billion-dollar-interests — companies well resourced — this is par for the course.”
