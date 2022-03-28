Student housing plans in the San Mateo County Community College District are now on pause after arbitrary change to the state’s grant process deemed the district ineligible to receive the millions of dollars needed for the project.
“I can’t imagine that anyone that’s looking at this with a sense of equity would say that somehow we got a fair shake,” said Trustee Tom Nuris during Wednesday’s board meeting.
The district was one of many higher education institutions vying for a slice of $2 billion in state funding dedicated to student housing in the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget, of which half will go to state community colleges.
Officials were initially confident they made a strong case in two separate applications, one for construction funding and the other for planning funds, to receive $98.5 million in grant funding they requested to build housing at the College of San Mateo that would serve students districtwide, having met with state Department of Finance staff before submitting their application.
But Vice Chancellor Mitch Bailey said the district was unsettled to learn it was only approved for a $200,000 grant that would help cover architectural planning costs. Ultimately, Bailey said he and Richard Storti, vice chancellor for Administrative Services, again met with state staff who said the district was deemed ineligible for a construction grant given that they also applied for a planning grant.
That rule was decided after the application filing deadline though, after the state received more requests for money than it had to offer, Bailey said. And state staff never informed applicants of the new rule or gave them an opportunity to retract either application and the district’s construction application was not given a thorough review.
Eight institutions were recommended for full construction grants and 75 for planning grants based on two metrics, the total cost per student served and the total cost per square foot. But given the high cost of development in the Bay Area, Bailey said the district wouldn’t be able to compete with institutions in other parts of the state and argued the metrics went against the stated objective of the funding which was to help alleviate strain in areas hard hit by the housing crisis.
“We believe that process was unfair, not transparent, unclear and misleading at best,” Bailey said, noting he did not fault the individual staff at the state’s finance department. “We believe, firmly, that we produced a very, very, very high quality product.”
Without the state funding, the future of student housing in the district is in limbo. During a meeting last week, trustees agreed to pause design work to save funds while Bailey and Storti protest the Department of Finance decision by lobbying the Peninsula’s state legislators to take up the issue before the state budget process is complete in June.
Board President Rick Holober shed doubt the state would rescind or reduce grants for institutions currently on the recommendation list but was hopeful the conversations would put the district at the top of the list for the next round of funding in 2023.
With work paused, it’s also unlikely design and permitting processes would be complete by the end of the year, the state’s deadline to receive the funds. While reluctant to offer guarantees, Storti said the district has a strong case for receiving a deadline extension if the decision were reversed and funds were granted this go around.
“I for one am all for a protest. These processes are bureaucratic and political and so the combination of those two things say we should make our wheels squeak as loud as they can,” said Trustee John Pimentel.
Board Vice President Lisa Petrides and Holober encouraged staff to work with the other 17 institutions deemed ineligible for construction funding to build political “clout.” Trustee Maurice Goodman also suggested the pause could allow staff time to improve the application and implement changes to the project such as workforce housing.
If state funding is not made available, district officials could decide to scrap current plans altogether in pursuit of a private/public partnership. Pimentel voiced strong interest in collaborating with a developer who specialized in student housing and could help the district optimize student housing potential but Holober said he was not quite prepared to back the idea.
