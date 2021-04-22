Taking account of the pandemic’s toll on student enrollment while also assessing prevailing health concerns about reopening, community college officials looked to begin inviting more students back to campus.
The San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees examined the challenges associated with reopening campuses amid a pandemic during a discussion Wednesday, April 14.
Though officials are waiting for more information before making a comprehensive decision on the matter of reopening campuses, expectations are more students will be back on campus in the fall semester.
About 5% of the student population has been allowed back to campuses to take classes which are difficult or impossible to conduct remotely, and that figure is projected to float to about 15% in the fall semester.
The estimation from Vice Chancellor Aaron McVean comes one year after campuses were shuttered, and officials agreed a couple months ago to keep classes primarily online through next fall.
Some exceptions have been made though, such as in-person instruction being offered in fields like emergency services and health care as well as math and science labs or career education courses.
Looking to the upcoming semester, the in-person offerings could be expanded to include kinesiology, athletics, performing and creative arts, more labs, language programs and some math courses.
While acknowledging the reservations some faculty and staff have about returning to campuses amid a pandemic, board Vice President Richard Holobor implored his colleagues to consider broadening the reopening approach.
“We’ve got to stay open-minded about keeping options for in-person instruction open in the fall,” Holober said.
With access to remote learning varying broadly across the district, Holober said officials must be mindful of their obligation to accommodate those with limited resources when planning reopening.
Additionally, Holober nodded to reports suggesting that full-time student enrollment has dipped during the pandemic, continuing an annual trend of the district losing pupils.
The district’s overall enrollment according to number of units taken has dropped by 11.3% over the last year, according to a district report. And while the decline has limited financial implication for the district which is funded primarily by county property taxes, the matter concerned officials.
The enrollment data is not all bad news for the district though, according to the report which said 1,200 more students took classes than the year prior. Interpreting the figures, McVean said more students are taking classes, but fewer students can manage a full load during the pandemic.
He added the district has received $48 million in pandemic relief funding, and anticipated that as much as $26 million of that will be repaid to students through direct financial aid.
McVean said the money is redirected to students according to those with the highest need and course load, and the funds can be spent on needs beyond education such as housing or food.
Looking ahead to a fuller reopening, a key hurdle will be overcoming staff and faculty discomfort with plans to return to campuses. Between 60% to 80% of district personnel, depending on classification, expressed unease with a proposal to attend campuses regularly, according to a survey that ran from February to March.
A similar survey has been conducted for students, but results are not yet available.
For faculty and staff, a central issue to address will be comfort with COVID-19 vaccinations, access to regular virus testing and potential exposure to those who are attending campuses unvaccinated, according to a report.
Another lingering question is whether vaccination will be mandated to return to campus, and if that is required, who must adhere to the policy, McVean said.
“That is one of the critical ones, and that is where we will need some discussion,” he said.
To that issue, Trustee Maurice Goodman noted that a segment of the student body has limited access to vaccinations or regular testing and, as a result, some will not be eligible to meet a stringent set of standards for returning to campus.
Chancellor Michael Claire concurred these matters are critical, and expected they will be assessed further before the board is asked to vote on a reopening proposal.
“We are just trying to figure this stuff out,” he said.
For his part, board President Thomas Nuris lauded the district’s response to the pandemic and dedication to preserving the health and safety of its community, while committing to continually developing a reopening plan.
“We’ll just keep monitoring it,” he said.
