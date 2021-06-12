As part of the effort to cut costs for local students, the San Mateo County Community College District is poised to invest $6.75 million in programs reducing enrollment expenses and providing a variety of other financial and educational support.
The district Board of Trustees signaled support Wednesday, June 9, for investing $3 million in expanding its Promise Scholars program, which aims to eliminate enrollment fees for students showing need for financial assistance.
Though no decision was made during the meeting, officials expressed their interest in making the investment in the program that recently also received $2 million from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
“This is great work,” said Trustee John Pimentel, who campaigned on a platform of offering free community college to local students and has advocated for investing in programs expanding educational access.
The Promise Scholars program waives two years of tuition for eligible students, pays toward book costs and offers support such as counseling and more supplemental services. District officials are hopeful enrollment in the program will build through investment from 2,000 students currently to 6,000 students.
To further improve access, officials also discussed paying $2 million into the district’s middle college program, which allows for local high schoolers to concurrently enroll in the community college district and accumulate college credits.
The program has been particularly successful in attracting students in northern parts of the county to Skyline College, and officials are hopeful that additional investment will yield similar results at the College of San Mateo and Cañada College.
Officials recognized middle and dual enrollment programs are a useful tool for boosting district enrollment, which has been declining in recent years, while also helping students swiftly attain certification for lucrative careers.
To further amplify enrollment enhancement measures, officials considered launching a program that automatically accepts every graduating high school senior in the county into the community college district. Officials hoped an unprompted acceptance letter followed by outreach offering cheap enrollment opportunities could facilitate greater interest in the benefits of a community college education.
To further help cut costs, officials discussed spending $1.25 million on a program designed to reduce the expense of textbooks.
Utilizing digital resources, open source materials and leveraging the district’s library system could be options for reducing the amount students must pay for educational material, according to a district report.
While officials looked for a variety of programmatic enhancements, they also discussed an opportunity to reconfigure the school system’s priorities.
As part of their strategic planning, officials agreed that opportunities to generate revenue should be removed from the district’s stated goals. Noting the priority lingered from the previous administration of disgraced former chancellor Ron Galatolo, officials concurred that making money should be excluded from the planning process.
And while Pimentel also favored taking international student recruitment out of the priorities as well, his colleagues favored preserving the goal in recognition of the value of a diverse student body.
In other business, trustees voted 4-1 to hire former athletics administrator Gary Dilley to help determine the future of the district’s gym facilities at the College of San Mateo and Cañada College campuses.
Officials hired Dilley to help Chancellor Michael Claire develop terms of their expectation that gym operations should be absorbed by the district, rather than allowing a third party to run the athletic facilities.
Board President Tom Nuris opposed the proposal, in alignment with his belief that the district should not take on running the gyms.
“I think we are opening Pandora’s box,” he said.
