With $21 million worth of state funding promised to the San Mateo County Community College District to help renovate the College of San Mateo library, district leadership now must decide whether to find $26 million of matching funds or risk losing the opportunity to prioritize other projects. 

Since 2013, the community college district has been seeking state grant funds to help renovate the College of San Mateo library, a 49,000-square-foot structure built in 1969. In total, the project is expected to cost about $48 million and the state has offered to cover about half the cost twice, first in 2020 and again in 2021. 

