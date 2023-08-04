With $21 million worth of state funding promised to the San Mateo County Community College District to help renovate the College of San Mateo library, district leadership now must decide whether to find $26 million of matching funds or risk losing the opportunity to prioritize other projects.
Since 2013, the community college district has been seeking state grant funds to help renovate the College of San Mateo library, a 49,000-square-foot structure built in 1969. In total, the project is expected to cost about $48 million and the state has offered to cover about half the cost twice, first in 2020 and again in 2021.
But the district passed on both opportunities because the necessary matching funds were not available. Now, however, Dr. Richard Storti, executive vice chancellor of Administrative Services, says another offer isn’t likely to come again for another five or 10 years given that the state funds are part of a state bond that’s due to expire soon.
“This is a remarkable opportunity for the district and the college to move forward with the project,” Storti said during a Board of Trustees meeting July 26.
The district’s $26 million contribution to the project would be split over a four-year period with the largest chunk of funding needed in the final year, Storti said. The issue is the district still hasn’t identified from where the matching funds would come, he said.
Board Vice President John Pimentel shared the strongest concerns about moving forward with the project, specifically if doing so would interrupt other district plans to expand student housing at its three campuses or establish a child care facility at Cañada College.
“I’m always happy to get as much state funding as we can for our district, but I want to make sure it’s aligned with what we’ve decided that our priorities are at the district,” Pimentel said. “And I’d be reluctant to tap existing resources to modernize an existing, fully functional and seismically adequate library and potentially forgo child care at Cañada or student housing.”
The district has already set aside $10 million for student housing at the College of San Mateo and has offered a $10 million match as part of an application for state funding for a similar housing project at Skyline College but those funds have yet to be set aside, Storti said.
Trustee Wayne Lee underscored the value of a modern library for students. Beyond serving as beneficial study areas, Lee said the sites can also house other student resources. He also encouraged staff to consider partnering with the county’s library system either on programming or sharing space.
“Libraries are changing. They’re not like what they used to be,” Lee said. “I would encourage my colleagues to not think this is an ancillary nice-to-have item but this is something critical for the students.”
Storti said staff plans to return to the board’s next meeting with a few options for how the district can go about finding the local matching funds for the library renovation. Some ideas include borrowing internally or seeking outside funding. Ultimately, the issue highlights the benefit of pursuing a local bond, Storti said.
In other business, the board discussed restarting its search processes for a new permanent chancellor, filling the position left vacant by retired Chancellor Mike Claire and currently filled by interim Chancellor Melissa Moreno. The district’s previous attempt to hire a replacement was stalled after all three final candidates pulled out from the process earlier this year.
The district is now looking to fill the position by July 1, 2024. Trustees shared support for holding a boardwide search process rather than having an ad-hoc committee conduct some of the work alone. The process will also include additional community outreach sessions, collaboration with students and a survey.
