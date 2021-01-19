Following more than one year of deliberations on ways to adequately archive decisions by the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees, officials seem to have found a suitable system for composing meeting minutes.
District officials supported a plan to install new technology which will record and broadcast board meetings, and those videos will be used to supplement an amended meeting minute format which tracks trustees’ discussions and decisions.
Officials favored introducing the new system Wednesday, Jan. 13, with an agreement standing to put to rest a sticky issue that has plagued the district since 2019, when administrators first proposed altering the meeting minute format.
Board Vice President Richard Holober expressed some enthusiasm over the opportunity to put the issue to rest.
“I think it is high time we get this done,” he said.
Under the revised system, officials are planning to install video production programs which will record and broadcast board meetings. After the meeting, that software will link recordings of specific discussion items to board agendas, so community members can easily find and follow issues of interest.
Because a comprehensive document of the meeting will be available for community members to access, minutes of board meetings will be simplified to generally follow discussions and actions but not at any granular level.
Drafting more sweeping minutes will mark a departure for the district, which for years featured very specific documents tracking precise discussions among trustees and their actions. Chancellor Michael Claire said the employee who crafted those minutes has since retired, and attempting to recreate a document with that level of detail can be very time consuming.
For their part, trustees seemed comfortable with trading off the very detailed meeting minutes in return for less comprehensive documents supplemented by a recording of the session.
“This is great progress,” said Trustee John Pimentel.
Officials did share some expectation that the new meeting minutes would be sufficiently detailed, and note instances of possible dissension among trustees. Minutes solely tracking vote counts will not be sufficient, agreed trustees.
Administrators are slated to return at a future meeting with a firm proposal for the board to adopt. Any decision could cap discussions which started more than one year ago, when a previous administration proposed limiting the minutes and also restricting access to audio recordings of meetings.
The proposal was unpopular among trustees who expressed concerns regarding transparency, which pushed the conversation toward meeting broadcasting and recording. Ultimately, the transition to adopting technology was accelerated by the pandemic, which pushed all public meetings online earlier this year.
Claire recognized the district is way behind many other public agencies in the introduction of broadcast and recording technology, and he said he has been working with colleagues at other local jurisdictions to identify the best practices and programs available.
“I know we are late to the party here,” he said.
The challenges posed by COVID-19 raised other problems for documenting meetings though, noted Claire, who acknowledged the district is almost one year behind on approving minutes.
For his part, he expressed optimism that the new technology would rapidly enhance the district’s ability to address the backlog.
“We’ve got a bunch of minutes to get caught up on and the current way we’ve been doing it is no longer sustainable,” he said.
