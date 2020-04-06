Cities are excluded in the urgency ordinance San Mateo County Supervisors take up Tuesday to ban evicting small business commercial tenants affected by COVID-19 for not paying rent.
John Nibbelin, chief deputy county counsel, said the separate measure the Board of Supervisors approved March 24 to ban the eviction of residential renters — unable to pay rent due to the coronavirus — included the 20 cities because the measure focused on public health.
The ban on residential evictions followed the county shelter-in-place order, Nibbelin said, while the public health aspects are reduced with commercial property.
“It made sense from where we sat to take a different approach,” he said.
County Supervisor Dave Pine said cities in the county are interested in adapting their own ordinances on commercial evictions. The Board of Supervisors can revisit the scope of a ban on commercial evictions if conditions warrant, Pine said.
The city of San Mateo recently passed a citywide moratorium on evictions of small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is place until May 31.
He and Nibbelin spoke Monday during an online forum held by the nonprofit Project Sentinel.
The commercial eviction ban before county supervisors will apply to businesses with under $2.5 million in yearly gross receipts and located in the unincorporated areas of San
Mateo County.
A report to the Board of Supervisors said small businesses suffer from reductions in income due to lower customer demand, forced closures, decreases in available workforce and increased expenses.
“These abrupt and severe negative impacts have affected, and will continue to affect, the ability of many small businesses to make rent payments,” according to the report. “Without action, these small businesses, along with the local communities they serve and the residents they employ, may never recover.”
Supervisor Pine said during the online forum Monday that the separate March 16 shelter-in-place order for residents “is making a big, big difference.”
“We don’t want people on the streets,” he said.
That’s trouble for their health and our health, Pine said.
“We’re in an historic crisis of the type none of us have ever seen,” the county supervisor said. “It’s an extraordinary time.”
The Board of Supervisors chamber is no longer open to the public for meetings because of the coronavirus but the video broadcast for the 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday can be viewed at sanmateocounty.legistar.com. Written comments to county supervisors can be emailed to boardfeedback@smcgov.org.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.