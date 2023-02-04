As rain made a return to the Peninsula, coastside officials were reflecting on the effects of recent hard-hitting storms that pushed infrastructure to its limits, caused major damage to public and private property and underscored the need for greater resources on the coast.
“The events of the last month, this week aside, just show us how important it is to stay focused on the infrastructure here, to continually invest and reinvest into that infrastructure,” Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester said. “Because there’s such a great quality of life that everybody can enjoy on the coast but as soon as the infrastructure fails that quality of life decreases very quickly for everybody.”
Coastside officials participated in a panel called “Brews and Views: A discussion about coastside infrastructure,” Thursday, at the Half Moon Bay Brewing Company. Leading the panel was Lenny Mendonca, owner of the brewery and the former chief economic and business advisor for Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Also on the panel was state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo; District 3 Supervisor Ray Mueller; Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, founder and director of the Half Moon Bay nonprofit Ayudando Latinos A Soñar; Rita Mancera, executive director of the Pacifica nonprofit Puente; David Cosgrave, emergency management coordinator in the county’s Department of Emergency Management; and Arnica MacCarthy, a senior environmental planner with the California Department of Transportation.
The discussion largely focused on the effects of recent storms that sent a deluge of rain into the area, causing trees to fall, roads to close, power and internet systems to go down and major flooding in parts of the area.
Driving in and out of the area became a difficult task with traffic moving one way on State Route 92 as crews attempted to repair the road. And some were left without power for days and unable to call 911 for emergency support.
“It really made me think that day about how isolated we are and how we need to have a plan to be safe,” Mancera said. “I’m sure we’re going to be OK but it is scary if we have a big emergency or something and people couldn’t come in or come out.”
Community response
While local agencies were responding to infrastructure issues, members of the Community Emergency Response Team, a volunteer group trained in disaster preparedness, were helping relay messages, Cosgrave said.
The team is broken down among 32 neighborhoods, with some practicing weekly to ensure they’re comfortable and ready in case an emergency strikes, Cosgrave said. He and other members of the panel advocated for more people to join the group, noting neighborly support is key in an emergency.
“We tell everyone they’re the help before help arrives and these storms kind of reinforce that we’re easily cut off. We’re not talking about an earthquake, we’re talking about rain,” Cosgrave said. “We live in a beautiful place but with that we have a fragile environment that can threaten us and we need to prepare for that threat.”
Mancera noted farmworkers in Pescadero are taking community support into their own hands by forming a group that plans to push for advances like establishing a clinic. And Hernandez-Arriaga said local agencies have also worked hard to grow the number of Latino residents in its CERT program.
But more support will be needed to recover, Hernandez-Arriaga said. Some have lost everything they own including their clothes and cars. Reaching out to their insurance providers could cause their monthly fees to increase, adding another concern, she said.
“I think, in many ways, we’re ready,” Hernandez-Arriaga said. “I just think that what we have to think about, for us, is the economic recovery after these events because they’ve lost income, they’ve lost time, they’ve lost work, and it’s not an easy kind of dig-into-savings kind of thing.”
Long-term change, support needed
Nonprofits like ALAS and Puente have helped keep coastside residents afloat during and after the storms but a lot of the damage is too great for even them to solve, leading some to look to federal and state aid to make people whole.
Cosgrave noted a disaster recovery center will be established at the San Mateo County Event Center for two weeks to help inform residents of assistance programs. The center will run from Thursday, Feb. 9 through Thursday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a notice sent out by the county Friday.
Representatives from the county, state Office of Emergency Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency will be at the one-stop shop providing support with applying for employment assistance, record replacement, veterans assistance, access and functional needs assistance, information on housing options and small business administration programs and referrals to other agencies possibly offering aid.
Meanwhile, Mueller and Becker said they and other officials will be advocating for assistance with improving local infrastructure from state and federal governments and the private sector like telecommunication agencies.
Some of that work is already being done. MacCarthy said the stretch of Highway 1 going through San Mateo County has been selected as part of a pilot program to harden the area against sea-level rise. And Chidester said part of the coastside is also included in a state plan to extend fiber internet cables into rural parts of California.
Mueller noted improvements will need to occur all along the coastline, beyond San Mateo County’s borders, to ensure everyone is safe. And initiatives will require buy-in and support from a variety of agencies.
Looking ahead, he said the storms, as “horrendous” as they were, have helped underscore the need for action and put momentum behind Mueller’s vision of developing a Coastal Resiliency Infrastructure Strategic Plan. The plan, once complete, will provide the community with a prioritized list of vital projects either put off or ignored over the years that can then be tackled based on where they land.
“We saw it over and over again that the storm was testing our infrastructure to its limits and it was affecting lifelines,” Mueller said. “We’re not going to let those things get stalled again because, candidly, there were some times during these storms we got lucky and that’s not going to happen again. It’s not acceptable to the health and safety of residents on the coast.”
