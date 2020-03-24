Three nonprofits on the coastside of San Mateo County have created a fund to provide emergency financial assistance to low-income residents amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Launched by nonprofits Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, ALAS (Ayudando Latinos a Soñar) and Coastside Hope, the Coastside Crisis Fund will provide to qualifying residents a modest cash stipend and retail gift cards for up to three months to cover cost-of-living expenses.
Residents who do not qualify for relief programs offered by Coastside Hope, including rental assistance, will receive a voucher to meet with trained ALAS staff who will perform a needs assessment and intake interview to determine if applicants qualify for the stipend and gift cards.
“The process will be “direct, fast and thorough; helping the greatest number of people in this time of real need,” the nonprofits said in a press release. “If this crisis continues for months, our response will continue, so that our community can come through this difficult time stronger than ever.”
The release notes many do not qualify for government assistance and that over 100 families in the area “are already facing real hardship.”
“What’s more, we estimate that 300-500 coastside families will fall through the cracks in the coming 8-16 weeks,” the release states. “We want to create a safety net for these most vulnerable people.”
Visit abundantgracecw.org to make a donation.
