The San Mateo County Coalition for Safe Schools and Communities launched its Naloxone Toolkit in December 2022 to help prepare school staff to safely use naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses that may occur on their campuses, according to the San Mateo County Office of Education.
Several San Mateo County school districts and private schools have already completed the onboarding process and received a supply of naloxone (also known by the brand name Narcan), with many others working on completing the required steps to participate in the program.
Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose while having little to no other effect on an individual if opioids are not present in their system. Naloxone works by blocking the opioid receptor sites, thereby quickly reversing the toxic effects of the overdose. The Food and Drug Administration approved naloxone to treat overdoses in 1971, and paramedics and hospitals have been using it to successfully reverse opioid overdoses for decades. Naloxone requires a prescription, which the San Mateo County Office of Education has obtained through a Statewide Standing Order for schools and districts participating in the program, according to the Office of Education.
Naloxone is not a controlled substance and is not habit forming. It has few known adverse effects and no potential for abuse. It has not been shown to encourage drug use and has no weight or age-based limits, making it a good fit for schools. The Coalition for Safe Schools and Communities is a collaborative, multi-agency group that includes representatives from across San Mateo County in education, law enforcement, fire, public safety, behavioral health, child welfare, probation, county counsel, local government, and other youth-serving organizations in San Mateo County.
