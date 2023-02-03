Those looking for an auspicious day to tie the knot, look no further. The San Mateo County Clerk’s Office is ready to celebrate February 2023 with a procession of new marriages by extending its hours Feb. 3, 13 and 23 to perform in-person civil ceremonies for couples wanting to marry on any of these special days.

The department’s main office is located on the first floor of the San Mateo County Clerk’s Office at 555 County Center in Redwood City. Wedding ceremonies will be performed at the County Clerk’s Office every hour, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

