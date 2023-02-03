Those looking for an auspicious day to tie the knot, look no further. The San Mateo County Clerk’s Office is ready to celebrate February 2023 with a procession of new marriages by extending its hours Feb. 3, 13 and 23 to perform in-person civil ceremonies for couples wanting to marry on any of these special days.
The department’s main office is located on the first floor of the San Mateo County Clerk’s Office at 555 County Center in Redwood City. Wedding ceremonies will be performed at the County Clerk’s Office every hour, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Although Valentine’s Day is the most popular wedding day of the year ... in February 2023, there are three more days that couples may consider extra special,” Mark Church, San Mateo County assessor-county clerk-recorder and chief elections officer, said in a press release. “February 2, 2023 (02022023), February 3, 2023 (02032023), February 14 (Valentine’s Day), and February 23 (02232023) are very special days, and we will be extending our calendar hours to accommodate the increased demand for wedding ceremonies.”
The county clerk’s daily average of weddings is four per day, and that number can double on these days. It is expected to be fully booked for the 2023 celebration. The county offers a 25-minute civil wedding ceremony. For an additional fee of $50, the County Clerk’s Office provides a webcast service. Online guests will receive an email invitation with instructions for a live viewing of the ceremony. The fee for the webcast includes a DVD of the wedding ceremony. A long-stem red rose will also be presented to all couples who wed on these three days.
The marriage license application process takes about 30 minutes and costs $79 for public or $80 for confidential, plus $17 for a certified copy. To schedule your special wedding ceremony visit the County Clerk’s website at apps.smcacre.org/marsched/schedule.aspx.
