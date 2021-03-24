San Mateo County officials are bracing for an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the spring but shared hope vaccines would protect seniors and other highly vulnerable members of the population.
“It does appear very likely there will be an uptick in cases and our hope is that if that happens, when that happens, that our most vulnerable population … will be protected,” said Louise Rogers, chief of County Health during a virtual Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Particularly concerned for seniors, Rogers noted older residents have been at the greatest risk of contracting the virus and account for the majority of the 544 fatalities reported in the county. She encouraged all residents to remain vigilant in practicing safety precautions, particularly as COVID-19 variants continue to spread.
Recognizing the risk facing seniors, the state has prioritized vaccinations among those over the age of 65. The population accounts for nearly 55% of people vaccinated in the county, 235,224 residents ages 16 and older.
Dr. Anand Chabra, the section chief of COVID-19 mass vaccination and medical director of Family Health Services, told supervisors 82.3% of seniors 75 and older and 75% of those 65 older have been vaccinated.
Nearly all of the 113 long-term care facilities participating in a federal vaccination program have had at least two vaccine clinics. The county is working to assist additional facilities with getting connected to vaccines, said Chabra.
The county has also recently changed its vaccination approach, focusing on vaccinating underserved communities. The last mass vaccination event for the foreseeable future at the San Mateo County Event Center was completed on Saturday.
Instead, officials will be allocating its limited doses to 12 targeted community events in Daly City, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park. Mobile clinics are also targeting homeless shelters, hotels and street encampments while officials work with the Sheriff’s Office correctional health to vaccinate inmates.
The county shift to prioritize smaller clinics was largely due to a state promise to allocate 40% of its doses to the most underserved areas of the state, using census tracts. Only 10 tracts have been chosen in the Bay Area but none fall within San Mateo County. Rogers said those doses are predominantly heading to central and southern California.
“Despite our challenges with the supply, we are continuing to learn and build on the strategies for reaching the folks in our county who have the most difficulty accessing the vaccine,” said Rogers.
The county received a slight boost in its vaccine shipment last week due to a special state allocation to the San Mateo Central Labor Council to vaccinate essential workers. Rogers and Chabra said communication on the size and schedule of shipments have yet to improve, though second dose allocations have remained consistent.
Chabra also said the county could receive a shipment of Johnson & Johnson, or Janssen, doses next week.
Blue Shield, the Oakland insurance company, is now leading vaccine distribution for the state but San Mateo County has yet to sign a memorandum of understanding to formally enter the partnership.
Acknowledging concerns around the partnership, Rogers said the county would work with Blue Shield while aiming to retain its leadership role with vaccines and its focus on equity and small clinics.
In other business, County Health offered an early update on its budget, signaling progress in greatly reducing its deficit. Anticipating a $17 million deficit for Fiscal Year 2021-22 and a $23 million deficit in Fiscal Year 2022-23, health officials plan to reduce contracts, consolidate office spaces and reduce various positions to save costs.
Still, the department will likely ask for a second $5.5 million contribution from supervisors during the next budget cycle in June. Additional federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act will likely provide additional financial assistance to the health department.
