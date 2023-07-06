New rules that could protect tenants from harassment and parents of school children from eviction as well as aid those with criminal records find housing will be explored and discussed at a special meeting of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors July 10.
If approved, the new rules would affect the unincorporated areas of the county.
County staff, including from the County Attorney’s Office, will inform the board about potential rental protections that could include prohibitions on landlords forcing tenants to vacate through bad-faith actions such as failing to make repairs, performing unnecessary renovations and violating privacy; evicting educators and parents of school-age children during the school year; and, considering prior and specific criminal convictions or accusations that occurred in the prior seven years, according to a press release.
The board will not vote on any proposal at the July 10 meeting but may provide staff with direction, including to bring back an ordinance for consideration at a later date.
