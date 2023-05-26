The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will take a hard look at the damage fentanyl and opioids are inflicting on San Mateo County residents at a special study session Tuesday, officials announced this week.
County Health will lead the study session titled, “The Opioid & Fentanyl Crisis in San Mateo County: An Overview,” which will examine the evolution and extent of the opioid crisis locally; share a recovering client’s perspective; note what’s working and where gaps lie; and recommend actions, according to the county.
Opioids and fentanyl have become the leading cause of accidental overdose deaths in the United States. It has been involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide and other accidents, according to the county.
The meeting, convened at the request of board President Dave Pine, takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, with both in-person and remote participation available. It will be in the board’s chambers, 400 County Center, in Redwood City. For Zoom: smcgov.zoom.us/j91918519540. The webinar ID is: 919 1851 9540. Live interpretation in Spanish is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.