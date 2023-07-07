The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will consider confirming Claire Cunningham as the next director of the Human Services Agency, the department at the center of the county’s efforts to achieve functional zero homelessness.
County Executive Mike Callagy appointed Cunningham following an extensive process that, as the final step, goes to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for confirmation. Currently the number two administrator for Human Services, Cunningham would take over the top spot from Ken Cole, who is retiring after leading the agency since 2019, according to a press release.
