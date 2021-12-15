Waiving a $6 vehicle entry fee for all at seven San Mateo County parks will be among the issues a newly formed subcommittee will explore to increase access, under a decision by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
The Parks and Recreation Commission took up the discussion at a recent meeting and recommended to the board a staff proposal to waive the entry fees for county residents enrolled in Medi-Cal, CalFresh and ACE (Access and Care for Everyone, a locally funded health care program) at seven parks.
Those seven parks are Coyote Point Recreation Area, Huddart Park, Sam McDonald Park, Memorial Park, San Pedro Valley Park, Junipero Serra Park and San Bruno Mountain State and County Park.
The measure was part of the department’s efforts to make the parks system more equitable, including through reducing financial and language barriers. In August, the commission voted to end tour fees at the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in an aim to reduce cost burdens on schools.
In the same month, the department also began standardizing reservation rates across all county parks.
Rather than charging $10 when booking over the phone, $7 when booking online and nothing when booking in person, the fee will be $7 across the board, amounting to a revenue loss of about $9,500 per fiscal year.
Among the issues to be studied by the subcommittee of supervisor Carole Groom and Don Horsley will be how to replace the approximately $1 million in annual vehicle access fees should the entry fee be waived. These funds now go toward everything from cleaning restrooms and maintaining trails, picnic tables and playgrounds to reducing fire-prone vegetation.
No other parks charge vehicle entry fees, and walk-in (or bicycle-in) use is free at all parks. San Mateo County Parks operates 24 separate parks, encompassing over 16,000 acres, and 190 miles of county and local trails, including three regional trails on an annual budget of $26.8 million.
