The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors appointed 14 residents to the District Lines Advisory Commission while applications for the 15th and final seat on the commission wont be received until noon, Monday, Aug. 16, for supervisorial District 4.
To be eligible, applicants must live in supervisorial District 4, which includes the cities of Redwood City, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park (east of El Camino Real) and the unincorporated area of North Fair Oaks.
The all-volunteer commission will hold a series of public hearings to gather public input on the supervisorial district boundaries and recommend possible changes based on population data from the 202 Census. The 14 commissioners were recommended by a committee formed by local chapters of the League of Women Voters, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. Commissioners appointed unanimously by the Board of Supervisors are the following: District 1, Nirmala Bandrapalli (Burlingame), Nathan Chan (Millbrae), Hermes Monzon Ruiz (South San Francisco); District 2, Marcus Barber (San Mateo), James Lawrence (Foster City), Kailen Sallander (San Mateo); District 3, Benj Azose (San Carlos), Nadia Bledsoe Popyack (Moss Beach), Marian Lee (San Carlos); District 4, Mark Dinan (East Palo Alto), Rudy Espinoza (Redwood City); District 5, Rita Chow (Daly City), Miguel Louis (Rudy) Guerrero (Daly City), Priscilla Romero (Daly City); and two alternates: David Chu (District 1) (Burlingame); and Mark Olbert (District 3) (San Carlos).
The county received a total of 65 applications following an extensive recruitment process that included providing an online and mail-in application in four languages. To fill the 15th and final seat, the Board voted 5-0 to open applications from residents of District 4 so that each district would have three members. Once the application period closes Aug. 16, the League of Women Voters will recommend a candidate who will automatically be appointed to the commission.
Every 10 years, districts must be redrawn so that each district is substantially equal in population. This process will use data from the 2020 Census to help ensure that each board member represents about the same number of constituents.
More information and the application are available at cmo.smcgov.org/districtlines.
