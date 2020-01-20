Ivan Bravo and Marisol Palafox, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 2, 2020.

***

Andrew and Shannon Diefenbach, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 3, 2020.

***

Patrick and Mary Keating, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 3, 2020.

***

Stanislav and Anastasiia Tushinskiy, of Mountain View, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 7, 2020.

***

Steven and Sarah Lachowicz, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 8, 2020.

***

Nathan and Denise Cook, of San Bruno, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 9, 2020.

***

Justin Walls and Margaret Baum, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 9, 2020.

