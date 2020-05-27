San Mateo County residents hoping to say ‘I do’ now have the option to do so virtually with the launch of video conference wedding ceremonies through the County Clerk’s Office.
“This is something that people are very excited to take advantage of during this unique moment in time we’re all experiencing,” said Jim Irizarry, assistant assessor-county clerk-recorder.
Shelter orders keeping people from gathering has led to the cancelation of most public and private events including weddings. As a temporary solution, Gov. Gavin Newson signed an executive order permitting technical means such as video conferencing to be used for gathering applications for marriage licenses and performing ceremonies.
Following the order, San Mateo County developed local digital capabilities which allowed for the county to complete its first virtual weddings Friday, May 22, after announcing in a press release the digital services were available.
“They loved it,” said Irizarry of the momentous ceremony. “People have been waiting and there’s been a lot of pent-up demand.”
To launch the program, county IT personnel were faced with technical hurdles such as ensuring documents can be securely signed electronically, made possible through DocuSign, a San Francisco based company with services which enable the e-signature process. Verification of the legally binding event, typically done in person, will temporarily be done by archiving videos of each ceremony.
“These are weddings that are applied for and officiated that are unique to weddings in the past and weddings of the future. This is a unique segment in time that needs to be recorded properly,” said Irizarry.
For the remainder of May, four additional couples are scheduled to complete the digital licensing process immediately followed by the wedding ceremony. Couples may select an officiant of their choice if they prefer and are required to have at least one witness but no more than two. Witnesses are not required for confidential weddings but all archiving processes for document verification are required.
Unlike ceremonies traditionally hosted through the county, a livestream of the event will not be available for viewing by loved ones but participants may record their own screen as a personal keepsake and to share.
Currently, an additional 30 couples have begun the application process for a June wedding date but many have yet to complete submitting the necessary documents including proof of age, identification and physical location in California.
The state order expires 60 day after issuance with the county intending to offer the online services until June 29 unless further extended by the governor.
“People now have an option to get married and don’t have to wait for the shelter order to end,” said Irizarry.
