San Mateo County officials awarded $3.2 million in grant funding to various summer programs this week.
According to a Wednesday press release, 42 organizations — such as Boys and Girls Clubs, nonprofit organizations and school districts — received funding to hold 72 different enrichment programs for students this summer.
Funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, after the county’s Board of Supervisors dedicated $10 million of its ARPA funding toward helping vulnerable communities and residents most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Distance learning has also impacted students’ development, according to Peggy Jensen, Assistant County Executive Officer.
“In conversations with educators, early learning providers and after-school program directors, staff heard that many students, especially those in kindergarten through second grade, are behind in the development of their social and emotional skills due to isolation and distance learning during the pandemic,” Jensen said in a statement.
Jensen said they agreed that summer programs would be the best way to address the issue.
Board President Don Horsley said in a statement that the grants will provide opportunities for students whose families were hit hardest financially during the pandemic.
Those interested in enrolling in a program can contact programs directly. A full list of grant recipients and programs is available online at smcgov.org/ceo/summer-enrichment-grant-recipients-april-2022.
On Feb. 8, the county’s Board of Supervisors also allocated some of its federal funding toward housing programs, infrastructure efforts and initiatives to support small businesses.
