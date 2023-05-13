San Mateo County was awarded $3.5 million of federal grant funding, most of which for a voucher program that will keep 20 local individuals and families housed, officials announced in a press release Friday.
“This is great news because we know the solution to homelessness is first and foremost access to housing,” Selina Toy Lee of the County’s Human Services Agency, said in the press release. “Once individuals and families have stable housing, then we can help them with the supports they need such as health care, counseling and other services.”
The funds will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and will be distributed over a three year period. Of the funds, $2.47 million will be for the voucher program that will be administered by the county’s Department of Housing and provide rental assistance to people experiencing homelessness including abuse survivors.
Another $919,000 was awarded to Retaining the Village, an East Palo Alto nonprofit providing homeless outreach and housing support. The county’s Human Services Agency was also granted $140,000 for program coordination.
