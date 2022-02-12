San Mateo County was awarded a third state grant, amounting to $16 million, to aid in the county’s effort to provide shelter to homeless residents, officials announced Friday.
“Every homeless individual in San Mateo County who wants shelter deserves the opportunity to receive it and these funds provide an amazing opportunity to do that,” County Manager Mike Callagy said in a press release.
The $16 million awarded to the county through the state’s Project Homekey Program will help cover the county’s purchase of the Comfort Inn & Suites, a 51-room hotel in Redwood City. The Redwood City Council will consider an additional $1.3 million contribution to the project, which will provide residents with wraparound on-site services including assistance with employment, education, mental health and other medical needs.
In total, the county has received $117 million from the state. In November of 2020, $33 million was awarded to the county for the purchase of the Pacific Inn and TownePlace Suites, both in Redwood City. A $13.5 million grant awarded last December has helped the county purchase, renovate and operate the Stone Villa Inn, a 44-room San Mateo hotel.
And an additional $55.3 million was granted to the county at the time to help build a modern 240-room navigation center also in Redwood City, which is home to the largest number of unhoused residents in the county.
“These funds create real and lasting change in the lives of those they help and bring us one step closer to reaching functional zero homelessness,” Callagy said.
